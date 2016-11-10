|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2774-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2 NonFree
|Datum:
|Do, 10. November 2016, 22:57
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2774-1
Rating: important
References: #1009217
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7857 CVE-2016-7858 CVE-2016-7859
CVE-2016-7860 CVE-2016-7861 CVE-2016-7862
CVE-2016-7863 CVE-2016-7864 CVE-2016-7865
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2 NonFree
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 9 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Adobe Flash Player 11.2.202.644 fixes the following
security issues:
- type confusion vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2016-7860, CVE-2016-7861, CVE-2016-7865)
- use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2016-7857, CVE-2016-7858, CVE-2016-7859, CVE-2016-7862,
CVE-2016-7863, CVE-2016-7864)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1285=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree (i586 x86_64):
flash-player-11.2.202.644-2.118.1
flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.644-2.118.1
flash-player-kde4-11.2.202.644-2.118.1
References:
--
|
|