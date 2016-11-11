Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Pillow
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Pillow
ID: DSA-3710-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 06:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9190
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9189

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3710-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 10, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : pillow
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9189 CVE-2016-9190

Cris Neckar discovered multiple vulnerabilities in Pillow, a Python
imaging library, which may result in the execution of arbitrary code or
information disclosure if a malformed image file is processed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.6.1-2+deb8u3.

For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.4.2-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.4.2-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your pillow packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJYJPAgAAoJEBDCk7bDfE421K8QAIMule3HpGCBoZzgr4q/klhm
2PVJsVojEZmThAoi+3ag2U/+tCVuCQygpCo7GEvffpYKk8a1JNbPAOrVR1DeExzO
dD6H9W3K11rMxn298yESNxqHdME/h3IC7iqeGnL1ZWMi8/YnAofzt+DnoOF+iHLQ
uK238iUSe5cPvL3K46G6vHIQc44bW7vhlLV6xKRw8VgkDD9+kq2rv+gxEqmMUV50
kX0Q/Vul1qUopbr8OhUsKTf8XvYlSx6vajw/Rgfg0BsBb1S4a/JIAfbX0CecpgSm
Be4oHyaN1N41ZYfkZSK9ehRaQOkWEKL90hDTwUgswY9xV2n6vZD3sZZTz5TLi9sz
TB8Segnty6SWjPDZU/ox/GyePujK7OfKf0/SY5FaLuL73D6LpHSAXm15mvX4BMQ2
mxA7LWgits+M6vHA242Un43lBFnprKPvT2cw9Rv01s9wj8NAa1o049fLkNe16Kl7
Zv4wXIFrDMT9wlGPfoG3dILLLoKEiyQZbLbEZMsv+o7n4E+QyFKruaQdLKtdDd9T
kh287vjoEDZgWTEdfV/9rLtqDcLT7mn20wWKf6kKLrNKSenguEiR1LmxL4s9uSSn
dO994c0VO+9B9gjA7lr2PyPQ29EhjhkqSOnHdv57l9G+THWV+gRPtyC1crAH4g8A
WL8qz/c75BNGap0x0Gv7
=N5cx
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Russ­lan­d: Pro­prie­tä­re Soft­ware wird zur Aus­nah­me

17
Gut­ach­ten for­dert Ende des Li­nu­x-Ein­sat­zes in Mün­chen

4
RPG »Ty­ran­ny« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.16 er­schie­nen

0
Fe­do­ra 25 ver­spä­t­et sich, bringt aber MP3-Play­back

0
Suse kün­digt En­ter­pri­se Sto­r­a­ge 4.0 an

0
Mai­ling­lis­te De­bi­an-pri­va­te bleibt pri­vat

4
Cya­no­gen­mod 14.1 in ers­ten Night­ly Builds ver­füg­bar

0
SFSCon16 am 11. No­vem­ber in Bozen

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.1-4 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung