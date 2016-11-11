Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Pillow

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Package : pillow

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9189 CVE-2016-9190



Cris Neckar discovered multiple vulnerabilities in Pillow, a Python

imaging library, which may result in the execution of arbitrary code or

information disclosure if a malformed image file is processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.6.1-2+deb8u3.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed

in version 3.4.2-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.4.2-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your pillow packages.



