Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kdepimlibs

Personal Information Management (PIM) libraries for KDE 4.



the new package fixes the CVE-2016-7966. for more info please take a look at

https://www.kde.org/info/security/advisory-20161006-1.txt

[ 1 ] Bug #1382298 - CVE-2016-7966 CVE-2016-7967 CVE-2016-7968 kdepim4:

various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382298

