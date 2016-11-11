|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3127-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3961
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9904
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3127-1
November 11, 2016
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
It was discovered that the compression handling code in the Advanced Linux
Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem in the Linux kernel did not properly
check for an integer overflow. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2014-9904)
Kirill A. Shutemov discovered that memory manager in the Linux kernel did
not properly handle anonymous pages. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service or possibly gain administrative privileges.
(CVE-2015-3288)
Vitaly Kuznetsov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly suppress
hugetlbfs support in X86 paravirtualized guests. An attacker in the guest
OS could cause a denial of service (guest system crash). (CVE-2016-3961)
Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic-lpae 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-3.13.0-101-lowlatency 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-101.148
linux-image-generic 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.101.109
linux-image-virtual 3.13.0.101.109
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3127-1
CVE-2014-9904, CVE-2015-3288, CVE-2016-3961, CVE-2016-7042
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-101.148
|
|