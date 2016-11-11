Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3127-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3961
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9904

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3127-1
November 11, 2016

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

It was discovered that the compression handling code in the Advanced Linux
Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem in the Linux kernel did not properly
check for an integer overflow. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2014-9904)

Kirill A. Shutemov discovered that memory manager in the Linux kernel did
not properly handle anonymous pages. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service or possibly gain administrative privileges.
(CVE-2015-3288)

Vitaly Kuznetsov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly suppress
hugetlbfs support in X86 paravirtualized guests. An attacker in the guest
OS could cause a denial of service (guest system crash). (CVE-2016-3961)

Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic-lpae  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-lowlatency  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-101.148
  linux-image-generic             3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-generic-lpae        3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-lowlatency          3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-powerpc-e500        3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.13.0.101.109
  linux-image-virtual             3.13.0.101.109

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3127-1
  CVE-2014-9904, CVE-2015-3288, CVE-2016-3961, CVE-2016-7042

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-101.148


