Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3127-1

November 11, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



It was discovered that the compression handling code in the Advanced Linux

Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem in the Linux kernel did not properly

check for an integer overflow. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2014-9904)



Kirill A. Shutemov discovered that memory manager in the Linux kernel did

not properly handle anonymous pages. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service or possibly gain administrative privileges.

(CVE-2015-3288)



Vitaly Kuznetsov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly suppress

hugetlbfs support in X86 paravirtualized guests. An attacker in the guest

OS could cause a denial of service (guest system crash). (CVE-2016-3961)



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic-lpae 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-3.13.0-101-lowlatency 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-3.13.0-101-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-101.148

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.101.109

linux-image-virtual 3.13.0.101.109



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3127-1

CVE-2014-9904, CVE-2015-3288, CVE-2016-3961, CVE-2016-7042



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-101.148





