Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============7005642390153207241==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="QXO0/MSS4VvK6f+D"

Content-Disposition: inline





--QXO0/MSS4VvK6f+D

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3126-2

November 11, 2016



linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4



Details:



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability during error

processing in the recvmmsg(2) implementation in the Linux kernel. A remote

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7117)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-1493-omap4 3.2.0-1493.120

linux-image-omap4 3.2.0.1493.88



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3126-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3126-1

CVE-2016-7042, CVE-2016-7117



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1493.120





--QXO0/MSS4VvK6f+D

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYJZD2AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0d54P/3Nyy3nbgZJjipJk7h9IVctG

EWkdCGa8ofo2zqJeg13QhA/I/weqFVAiZ1KRsrssLqXBnI8NuR1T4BvkVKIZNouT

5lmDjyTsBje+WFgOBrbFAX7UKVBgVTSowVJIxisTflbNA20mNe/GF6/GIYQpjdCq

gBe7uehw3fYcN52+75Fk5k10UslYYoDxGN6VjDRZcvkI6EtamoxH7md584v09DMG

HHEcLdEUS+b4P0xAEG7M13nzLlTz8ZnJegHPTcojU7x1wG7MpD2Nw0b+Cp9Raw1F

f+lCfG7EkNuLET68ZUxhNsdf0e5nVJy3h/UIpn0VQKROfjhWzH33hZTkKRSZZDW5

iGC9hTbVLbOYNnNNG1aWv6ZgL6x3KtZ2HyVWGCOXXbRMwOUiwo6ItfO7UerRqaRf

MtGNL1/f2+G+Kcz0tNVuUTmEkmXIk96uNuPnC1RzS9tHGYVWo6gMmrUudkcdLSvu

qdKXIshDN/LvNDuyi11yKLsni2ofj6FI6Ouy7921EkdniqVmuBT460XgM+O0cwxy

v2yLFrPPqd0w3O3JFTM27a5YIOxAzNJUf9NYsvKbqu+vjhhK11xjS27TRIlW1L4y

yR2UIj0zAzyCz8gPiCXkmKR0QePrvG65aD3HKVOs+FMLnfvD/RxFRHadRduV/ZeH

KHGOXEqACCOhNHl4kxGC

=eAn1

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--QXO0/MSS4VvK6f+D--





--===============7005642390153207241==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============7005642390153207241==--

