Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3126-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7117
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
Update von: Zwei Probleme in Linux

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3126-2
November 11, 2016

linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4

Details:

Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)

Dmitry Vyukov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability during error
processing in the recvmmsg(2) implementation in the Linux kernel. A remote
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7117)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-1493-omap4    3.2.0-1493.120
  linux-image-omap4               3.2.0.1493.88

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3126-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3126-1
  CVE-2016-7042, CVE-2016-7117

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1493.120


