Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Linux
ID: USN-3128-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3128-1
November 11, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-47-generic    4.4.0-47.68
  linux-image-4.4.0-47-generic-lpae  4.4.0-47.68
  linux-image-4.4.0-47-lowlatency  4.4.0-47.68
  linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc-e500mc  4.4.0-47.68
  linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc-smp  4.4.0-47.68
  linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc64-emb  4.4.0-47.68
  linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc64-smp  4.4.0-47.68
  linux-image-generic             4.4.0.47.50
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.4.0.47.50
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.4.0.47.50
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.4.0.47.50
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.4.0.47.50
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       4.4.0.47.50
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       4.4.0.47.50
  linux-image-virtual             4.4.0.47.50

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-1
  CVE-2016-7042

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-47.68


