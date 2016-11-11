|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3128-1
November 11, 2016
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-47-generic 4.4.0-47.68
linux-image-4.4.0-47-generic-lpae 4.4.0-47.68
linux-image-4.4.0-47-lowlatency 4.4.0-47.68
linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-47.68
linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-47.68
linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-47.68
linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-47.68
linux-image-generic 4.4.0.47.50
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.47.50
linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.47.50
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.47.50
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.47.50
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.47.50
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.47.50
linux-image-virtual 4.4.0.47.50
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-1
CVE-2016-7042
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-47.68
