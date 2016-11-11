|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3127-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3961
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9904
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============1898313787763833249==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="SdvjNjn6lL3tIsv0"
Content-Disposition: inline
--SdvjNjn6lL3tIsv0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3127-2
November 11, 2016
linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise
Details:
USN-3127-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu
12.04 LTS.
It was discovered that the compression handling code in the Advanced Linux
Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem in the Linux kernel did not properly
check for an integer overflow. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2014-9904)
Kirill A. Shutemov discovered that memory manager in the Linux kernel did
not properly handle anonymous pages. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service or possibly gain administrative privileges.
(CVE-2015-3288)
Vitaly Kuznetsov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly suppress
hugetlbfs support in X86 paravirtualized guests. An attacker in the guest
OS could cause a denial of service (guest system crash). (CVE-2016-3961)
Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic 3.13.0-101.148~precise1
linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic-lpae 3.13.0-101.148~precise1
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.101.92
linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.101.92
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3127-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3127-1
CVE-2014-9904, CVE-2015-3288, CVE-2016-3961, CVE-2016-7042
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-101.148~precise1
--SdvjNjn6lL3tIsv0
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=prpZ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--SdvjNjn6lL3tIsv0--
--===============1898313787763833249==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============1898313787763833249==--
|
|