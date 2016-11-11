Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3127-2

November 11, 2016



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3127-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



It was discovered that the compression handling code in the Advanced Linux

Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem in the Linux kernel did not properly

check for an integer overflow. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2014-9904)



Kirill A. Shutemov discovered that memory manager in the Linux kernel did

not properly handle anonymous pages. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service or possibly gain administrative privileges.

(CVE-2015-3288)



Vitaly Kuznetsov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly suppress

hugetlbfs support in X86 paravirtualized guests. An attacker in the guest

OS could cause a denial of service (guest system crash). (CVE-2016-3961)



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic 3.13.0-101.148~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-101-generic-lpae 3.13.0-101.148~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.101.92

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.101.92



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3127-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3127-1

CVE-2014-9904, CVE-2015-3288, CVE-2016-3961, CVE-2016-7042



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-101.148~precise1





