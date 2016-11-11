Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3128-2

November 11, 2016



linux-lts-xenial vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3128-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-47-generic 4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-47-generic-lpae 4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-47-lowlatency 4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-47-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.47.34

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.47.34

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.47.34

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.47.34

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.47.34

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.47.34

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.47.34



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-1

CVE-2016-7042



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-47.68~14.04.1





