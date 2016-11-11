|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3128-3
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:47
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
|Update von:
|Pufferüberlauf in Linux
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3128-3
November 11, 2016
linux-snapdragon vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.
Software Description:
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors
Details:
Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1035-snapdragon 4.4.0-1035.39
linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1035.27
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-3
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-1
CVE-2016-7042
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1035.39
