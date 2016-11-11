Login

Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3128-3
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:47
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
Update von: Pufferüberlauf in Linux

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3128-3
November 11, 2016

linux-snapdragon vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.

Software Description:
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors

Details:

Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1035-snapdragon  4.4.0-1035.39
  linux-image-snapdragon          4.4.0.1035.27

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-3
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-1
  CVE-2016-7042

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1035.39


--mGCtrYeZ202LI9ZG--


