Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3128-3

November 11, 2016



linux-snapdragon vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors



Details:



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1035-snapdragon 4.4.0-1035.39

linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1035.27



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-3

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3128-1

CVE-2016-7042



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1035.39





