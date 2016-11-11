Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux



--===============8538615772521567484==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF"

Content-Disposition: inline





--TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3129-1

November 11, 2016



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-27-generic 4.8.0-27.29

linux-image-4.8.0-27-generic-lpae 4.8.0-27.29

linux-image-4.8.0-27-lowlatency 4.8.0-27.29

linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0-27.29

linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc-smp 4.8.0-27.29

linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0-27.29

linux-image-generic 4.8.0.27.36

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.8.0.27.36

linux-image-lowlatency 4.8.0.27.36

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0.27.36

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.8.0.27.36

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0.27.36

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.8.0.27.36

linux-image-virtual 4.8.0.27.36



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3129-1

CVE-2016-7042



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-27.29





--TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYJZJwAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0l/wQAKbY5y5ACRkmAQCVjBd4FfhL

DTTj+1ObGzQnjkw8I98ItLv3GpdNXAb+IC7tWFfSkjiTk2uXdkNuiUvLHNjJg+RN

rm3Ac4nFJMEQOHvGtoZOThHDfrGXGxdccQYxvT8xTWDPVNgvt9H1GqcROu04ivYQ

b55J9YkqSjYrXFZayfhqo9vJetFkWjqY34HTart7/2e4SAUHtC9ykgNGHml3qPqc

kV++tKa1ND6mccS2HPLhBHf0AKyZ3pR1TxnVHgRrtDEHO4HCarduQZ1q4D1KB+Si

6Tg4UgQ1JFqQdD2dm03ByaQHq5PqH3DxTLinTWu8/VMQnCeQPc+OY05BREimQYpV

LuZ6x/31wkmc+VI/NWc+mZct5zsddQSEJsCvWwSy/rPuT6tDKA/11uokuk2Z+43c

maAHjfI/+kOMyGD7JVAqfl+E3WgqYsMfEJMFJnAaCD/HzGkAXGcWZew5gE+vllc8

SoEu3MwWfIfJNm/lEXCRSbpYh4NSPdcdN65qr0y9kZxtJIDZQrLmin4ct8feD6EQ

AC2cjEa/WOXy9eIb3G0/pcJjVSsTb90NWdzccoUvy89sl7f2kmvA5aHK7QmErIGz

SJ7h4iRzI71gLo+2bGXOpnKy/sIj/mOnQuOh9Rze3NH5h8d+6MMNiYNn32p0TplP

RaYnLpwY55TZF8PW/1qw

=jXaJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF--





--===============8538615772521567484==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============8538615772521567484==--

