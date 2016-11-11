|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3129-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3129-1
November 11, 2016
linux vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
linux-image-4.8.0-27-generic 4.8.0-27.29
linux-image-4.8.0-27-generic-lpae 4.8.0-27.29
linux-image-4.8.0-27-lowlatency 4.8.0-27.29
linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0-27.29
linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc-smp 4.8.0-27.29
linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0-27.29
linux-image-generic 4.8.0.27.36
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.8.0.27.36
linux-image-lowlatency 4.8.0.27.36
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0.27.36
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.8.0.27.36
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0.27.36
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.8.0.27.36
linux-image-virtual 4.8.0.27.36
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3129-1
CVE-2016-7042
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-27.29
--
