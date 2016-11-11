Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Linux
ID: USN-3129-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042

Originalnachricht

 

--===============8538615772521567484==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF"
Content-Disposition: inline


--TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3129-1
November 11, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10

Summary:

The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  linux-image-4.8.0-27-generic    4.8.0-27.29
  linux-image-4.8.0-27-generic-lpae  4.8.0-27.29
  linux-image-4.8.0-27-lowlatency  4.8.0-27.29
  linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc-e500mc  4.8.0-27.29
  linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc-smp  4.8.0-27.29
  linux-image-4.8.0-27-powerpc64-emb  4.8.0-27.29
  linux-image-generic             4.8.0.27.36
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.8.0.27.36
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.8.0.27.36
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.8.0.27.36
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.8.0.27.36
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       4.8.0.27.36
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       4.8.0.27.36
  linux-image-virtual             4.8.0.27.36

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3129-1
  CVE-2016-7042

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-27.29


--TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=jXaJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--TnYVF1hk1c8rpHiF--


--===============8538615772521567484==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============8538615772521567484==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Russ­lan­d: Pro­prie­tä­re Soft­ware wird zur Aus­nah­me

18
Gut­ach­ten for­dert Ende des Li­nu­x-Ein­sat­zes in Mün­chen

4
RPG »Ty­ran­ny« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.16 er­schie­nen

0
Fe­do­ra 25 ver­spä­t­et sich, bringt aber MP3-Play­back

0
Suse kün­digt En­ter­pri­se Sto­r­a­ge 4.0 an

0
Mai­ling­lis­te De­bi­an-pri­va­te bleibt pri­vat

4
Cya­no­gen­mod 14.1 in ers­ten Night­ly Builds ver­füg­bar

0
SFSCon16 am 11. No­vem­ber in Bozen

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.1-4 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung