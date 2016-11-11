Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3129-2

November 11, 2016



linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-1018-raspi2 4.8.0-1018.21

linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1018.21



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3129-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3129-1

CVE-2016-7042



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1018.21





