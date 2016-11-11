Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2778-1

Rating: important

References: #1009217

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7857 CVE-2016-7858 CVE-2016-7859

CVE-2016-7860 CVE-2016-7861 CVE-2016-7862

CVE-2016-7863 CVE-2016-7864 CVE-2016-7865



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 9 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to Adobe Flash Player 11.2.202.644 fixes the following

security issues:



- type confusion vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2016-7860, CVE-2016-7861, CVE-2016-7865)

- use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2016-7857, CVE-2016-7858, CVE-2016-7859, CVE-2016-7862,

CVE-2016-7863, CVE-2016-7864)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1643=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1643=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.644-149.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.644-149.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.644-149.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.644-149.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7857.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7858.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7859.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7860.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7861.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7862.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7863.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7864.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7865.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009217



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

