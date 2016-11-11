Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2778-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 19:13
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2778-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009217 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7857 CVE-2016-7858 CVE-2016-7859
                    CVE-2016-7860 CVE-2016-7861 CVE-2016-7862
                    CVE-2016-7863 CVE-2016-7864 CVE-2016-7865
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
   An update that fixes 9 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Adobe Flash Player 11.2.202.644 fixes the following
   security issues:

   - type confusion vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2016-7860, CVE-2016-7861, CVE-2016-7865)
   - use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2016-7857, CVE-2016-7858, CVE-2016-7859, CVE-2016-7862,
     CVE-2016-7863, CVE-2016-7864)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1643=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1643=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      flash-player-11.2.202.644-149.1
      flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.644-149.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      flash-player-11.2.202.644-149.1
      flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.644-149.1


