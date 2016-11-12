Login

Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in sudo
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-112b333bdf
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 12. November 2016, 00:03
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7076

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : sudo
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.8.18p1
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.courtesan.com/sudo/
Summary     : Allows restricted root access for specified users
Description :
Sudo (superuser do) allows a system administrator to give certain
users (or groups of users) the ability to run some (or all) commands
as root while logging all commands and arguments. Sudo operates on a
per-command basis.  It is not a replacement for the shell.  Features
include: the ability to restrict what commands a user may run on a
per-host basis, copious logging of each command (providing a clear
audit trail of who did what), a configurable timeout of the sudo
command, and the ability to use the same configuration file (sudoers)
on many different machines.

Update Information:

- update to 1.8.18p1 - fixes CVE-2016-7076
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1384982 - CVE-2016-7076 sudo: noexec bypass via wordexp()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384982
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade sudo' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
