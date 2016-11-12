Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in sudo

Name : sudo

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.8.18p1

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.courtesan.com/sudo/

Summary : Allows restricted root access for specified users

Description :

Sudo (superuser do) allows a system administrator to give certain

users (or groups of users) the ability to run some (or all) commands

as root while logging all commands and arguments. Sudo operates on a

per-command basis. It is not a replacement for the shell. Features

include: the ability to restrict what commands a user may run on a

per-host basis, copious logging of each command (providing a clear

audit trail of who did what), a configurable timeout of the sudo

command, and the ability to use the same configuration file (sudoers)

on many different machines.



Update Information:



- update to 1.8.18p1 - fixes CVE-2016-7076

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1384982 - CVE-2016-7076 sudo: noexec bypass via wordexp()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384982

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade sudo' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

