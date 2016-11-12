Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----Hash: SHA512- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Debian Security Advisory DSA-3711-1 security@debian.orghttps://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore BonaccorsoNovember 11, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Package : mariadb-10.0CVE ID : CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616 CVE-2016-5624 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629 CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440 CVE-2016-8283Several issues have been discovered in the MariaDB database server. Thevulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading MariaDB to the new upstreamversion 10.0.28. Please see the MariaDB 10.0 Release Notes for furtherdetails: https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb/mariadb-10028-release-notes/For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed inversion 10.0.28-0+deb8u1.For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixedin version 10.0.28-1.For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed inversion 10.0.28-1.We recommend that you upgrade your mariadb-10.0 packages.Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to applythese updates to your system and frequently asked questions can befound at: https://www.debian.org/security/Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYJjGQXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9wZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ0NjQ0NDA5ODA4QzE3MUUwNTUzMURERUUwNTRDQjhGMzEzNDNDRjQ0AAoJEAVMuPMTQ89EWJ8P+wTJ0uB9OWSJr69mkPYIuVd+54t7OEbarS2RIkNkfnsaDHrOwOYREAyfgidCeBgcY3WquNUJ5VZINojYPs80Ln2/+YTFyZab8XwJkdyHaJtdXbQTkZ6zJxOcVUr7HjpYJzk11gJ9KNqBfnRONs5Z3lvYzwb6HDppIS4nx4Xax9FoO+FqMEkYmzrM5wlqqsXggLadCDCgpkacuEJfY8oG2RZjcVyj7ZF7VQYfxQF41wqI3Hb1n6N+uUpM3bnYrX4mmCLcaMXgr767nyvwrC/Yi8EjwjtaWLzGNhZYw31oWgOX9IsEUp8/mIqmNdDSo5J1ll8hYTJ2thcfESlVIb2PDNDr8o3gK9GvI8qWY/Z4lbC+yM9F5UUqqwBCjGA6g1Nt2d6zC+OjThLB0KA/80TcDJbXQABfIDDSdSHT7WQdUqtHhgAvUMdHMVAcHKr/HWsD6OJi4fM3Lb8sTeAK8u80Xy4wgZbluPpbcQ7OQvkbthLdL/cTWpg72HrNVEM9NZep8hygiKX3iMsORUFJCRJNXKeNW8cR/0TQ4h3o6+hndSVqBtc6D8Lpj2Jvkc3oj/wHGIjKT/mKwxkDkp5ADItkZooA/eT8kBdWGF2wqY9dmrkMjXOrXGPC5D4DuFFf7B69fhqxhpvj3PpeXYjxUhJwzMUtS6zvuuUrAXFt5l9hToF5=Rx+N-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----