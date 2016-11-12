Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3711-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 11, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : mariadb-10.0

CVE ID : CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616 CVE-2016-5624

CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629 CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440

CVE-2016-8283



Several issues have been discovered in the MariaDB database server. The

vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading MariaDB to the new upstream

version 10.0.28. Please see the MariaDB 10.0 Release Notes for further

details:



https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb/mariadb-10028-release-notes/



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 10.0.28-0+deb8u1.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed

in version 10.0.28-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 10.0.28-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your mariadb-10.0 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYJjGQXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ0NjQ0NDA5ODA4QzE3MUUwNTUzMURERUUw

NTRDQjhGMzEzNDNDRjQ0AAoJEAVMuPMTQ89EWJ8P+wTJ0uB9OWSJr69mkPYIuVd+

54t7OEbarS2RIkNkfnsaDHrOwOYREAyfgidCeBgcY3WquNUJ5VZINojYPs80Ln2/

+YTFyZab8XwJkdyHaJtdXbQTkZ6zJxOcVUr7HjpYJzk11gJ9KNqBfnRONs5Z3lvY

zwb6HDppIS4nx4Xax9FoO+FqMEkYmzrM5wlqqsXggLadCDCgpkacuEJfY8oG2RZj

cVyj7ZF7VQYfxQF41wqI3Hb1n6N+uUpM3bnYrX4mmCLcaMXgr767nyvwrC/Yi8Ej

wjtaWLzGNhZYw31oWgOX9IsEUp8/mIqmNdDSo5J1ll8hYTJ2thcfESlVIb2PDNDr

8o3gK9GvI8qWY/Z4lbC+yM9F5UUqqwBCjGA6g1Nt2d6zC+OjThLB0KA/80TcDJbX

QABfIDDSdSHT7WQdUqtHhgAvUMdHMVAcHKr/HWsD6OJi4fM3Lb8sTeAK8u80Xy4w

gZbluPpbcQ7OQvkbthLdL/cTWpg72HrNVEM9NZep8hygiKX3iMsORUFJCRJNXKeN

W8cR/0TQ4h3o6+hndSVqBtc6D8Lpj2Jvkc3oj/wHGIjKT/mKwxkDkp5ADItkZooA

/eT8kBdWGF2wqY9dmrkMjXOrXGPC5D4DuFFf7B69fhqxhpvj3PpeXYjxUhJwzMUt

S6zvuuUrAXFt5l9hToF5

=Rx+N

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

