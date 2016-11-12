Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
ID: DSA-3711-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Sa, 12. November 2016, 00:05
Originalnachricht

 
Package        : mariadb-10.0
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5616 CVE-2016-5624
                 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629 CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-7440
                 CVE-2016-8283

Several issues have been discovered in the MariaDB database server. The
vulnerabilities are addressed by upgrading MariaDB to the new upstream
version 10.0.28. Please see the MariaDB 10.0 Release Notes for further
details:

 https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb/mariadb-10028-release-notes/

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 10.0.28-0+deb8u1.

For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 10.0.28-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 10.0.28-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your mariadb-10.0 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
Werbung