|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2780-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Sa, 12. November 2016, 12:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5584
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2780-1
Rating: important
References: #1005558 #1005580 #1005581
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-6662 CVE-2016-7440
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This mysql version update to 5.5.53 fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-6662: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Logging
(bsc#1005580)
- CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
(bsc#1005581)
- CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
(bsc#1005558)
Release Notes:
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-53.html
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12847=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12847=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12847=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
x86_64):
libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):
libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-5.5.53-0.30.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.53-0.30.1
mysql-5.5.53-0.30.1
mysql-client-5.5.53-0.30.1
mysql-tools-5.5.53-0.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1
libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):
libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1
libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
mysql-debuginfo-5.5.53-0.30.1
mysql-debugsource-5.5.53-0.30.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5584.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7440.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005558
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005580
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005581
|
|