Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2780-1

Rating: important

References: #1005558 #1005580 #1005581

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-6662 CVE-2016-7440



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This mysql version update to 5.5.53 fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-6662: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Logging

(bsc#1005580)

- CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption

(bsc#1005581)

- CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption

(bsc#1005558)



Release Notes:

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-53.html





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12847=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12847=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12847=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x

x86_64):



libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-5.5.53-0.30.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.53-0.30.1

mysql-5.5.53-0.30.1

mysql-client-5.5.53-0.30.1

mysql-tools-5.5.53-0.30.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1

libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1

libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



mysql-debuginfo-5.5.53-0.30.1

mysql-debugsource-5.5.53-0.30.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5584.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7440.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005558

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005580

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005581



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

