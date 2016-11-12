Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2780-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Sa, 12. November 2016, 12:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5584

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2780-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005558 #1005580 #1005581 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-6662 CVE-2016-7440
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This mysql version update to 5.5.53 fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-6662: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Logging
     (bsc#1005580)
   - CVE-2016-7440: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
     (bsc#1005581)
   - CVE-2016-5584: Unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent Encryption
     (bsc#1005558)

   Release Notes:
   http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-53.html


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12847=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12847=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12847=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
 x86_64):

      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.53-0.30.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.53-0.30.1
      mysql-5.5.53-0.30.1
      mysql-client-5.5.53-0.30.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.53-0.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1
      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.53-0.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1
      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.53-0.30.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      mysql-debuginfo-5.5.53-0.30.1
      mysql-debugsource-5.5.53-0.30.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5584.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7440.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005558
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005580
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005581

