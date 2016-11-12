|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt
Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt
ID:
|CESA-2016:2674
Distribution:
|CentOS
Plattformen:
|CentOS 6
Datum:
|Sa, 12. November 2016, 12:33
Referenzen:
|https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2674.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6313
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2674 Moderate
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2674.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
i386:
12f569a66c65aedcf6899fdc85fd4a7ece9179735863e8863c3819b03b901faf
libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm
6d5a5300eff1d6313c70288692d69341c1cafe0d6748ff4d9b2c5ff0a3e49874
libgcrypt-devel-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
12f569a66c65aedcf6899fdc85fd4a7ece9179735863e8863c3819b03b901faf
libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm
81c29e7ec131ff3f1e867679b355228ebf9c10a57a680c40766a118a71d7ba71
libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
6d5a5300eff1d6313c70288692d69341c1cafe0d6748ff4d9b2c5ff0a3e49874
libgcrypt-devel-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm
e978512343d86c5435f0dc3585d5816d7495db711d137fdb8f5f6a21dd363baf
libgcrypt-devel-1.4.5-12.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Source:
e7510256aa30561185faf8b9e6881f714a19d18ee39f0a39a949d28a97d83114
libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.src.rpm
|
|