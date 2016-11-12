Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in libgcrypt



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2674 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2674.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

12f569a66c65aedcf6899fdc85fd4a7ece9179735863e8863c3819b03b901faf

libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm

6d5a5300eff1d6313c70288692d69341c1cafe0d6748ff4d9b2c5ff0a3e49874

libgcrypt-devel-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

12f569a66c65aedcf6899fdc85fd4a7ece9179735863e8863c3819b03b901faf

libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm

81c29e7ec131ff3f1e867679b355228ebf9c10a57a680c40766a118a71d7ba71

libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

6d5a5300eff1d6313c70288692d69341c1cafe0d6748ff4d9b2c5ff0a3e49874

libgcrypt-devel-1.4.5-12.el6_8.i686.rpm

e978512343d86c5435f0dc3585d5816d7495db711d137fdb8f5f6a21dd363baf

libgcrypt-devel-1.4.5-12.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

e7510256aa30561185faf8b9e6881f714a19d18ee39f0a39a949d28a97d83114

libgcrypt-1.4.5-12.el6_8.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



