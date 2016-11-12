Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mysql-community-server
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mysql-community-server
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2788-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Sa, 12. November 2016, 19:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3521
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2105
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3614
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5626
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3615
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5617
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8284
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5612
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3459
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8283
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5630
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5584
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5609
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3501
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5439
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5616
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5629
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5627
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5507
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3492
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3486
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3477
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6304

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql-community-server
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2788-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005555 #1005557 #1005558 #1005560 #1005561 
                    #1005562 #1005563 #1005566 #1005567 #1005569 
                    #1005570 #1005581 #1005582 #1005583 #1005586 
                    #971456 #977614 #983938 #986251 #989911 #989913 
                    #989914 #989915 #989919 #989921 #989922 #989925 
                    #989926 #990890 #998309 #999666 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2105 CVE-2016-3459 CVE-2016-3477
                    CVE-2016-3486 CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-3501
                    CVE-2016-3521 CVE-2016-3614 CVE-2016-3615
                    CVE-2016-5439 CVE-2016-5440 CVE-2016-5507
                    CVE-2016-5584 CVE-2016-5609 CVE-2016-5612
                    CVE-2016-5616 CVE-2016-5617 CVE-2016-5626
                    CVE-2016-5627 CVE-2016-5629 CVE-2016-5630
                    CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6662 CVE-2016-7440
                    CVE-2016-8283 CVE-2016-8284 CVE-2016-8288
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 27 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   mysql-community-server was updated to 5.6.34 to fix the following issues:

   * Changes http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-34.html
     http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-33.html
     http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-32.html
     http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.6/en/news-5-6-31.html
   * fixed CVEs: CVE-2016-6304, CVE-2016-6662, CVE-2016-7440, CVE-2016-5584,
     CVE-2016-5617, CVE-2016-5616, CVE-2016-5626, CVE-2016-3492,
     CVE-2016-5629, CVE-2016-5507, CVE-2016-8283, CVE-2016-5609,
     CVE-2016-5612, CVE-2016-5627, CVE-2016-5630, CVE-2016-8284,
     CVE-2016-8288, CVE-2016-3477, CVE-2016-2105, CVE-2016-3486,
     CVE-2016-3501, CVE-2016-3521, CVE-2016-3615, CVE-2016-3614,
     CVE-2016-3459, CVE-2016-5439, CVE-2016-5440
   * fixes SUSE Bugs: [boo#999666],  [boo#998309],  [boo#1005581],
     [boo#1005558], [boo#1005563], [boo#1005562], [boo#1005566],
     [boo#1005555], [boo#1005569], [boo#1005557], [boo#1005582],
     [boo#1005560], [boo#1005561], [boo#1005567], [boo#1005570],
     [boo#1005583], [boo#1005586], [boo#989913],  [boo#977614],
     [boo#989914], [boo#989915],  [boo#989919],  [boo#989922],  [boo#989921],
     [boo#989911],  [boo#989925],  [boo#989926]
   - append "--ignore-db-dir=lost+found" to the mysqld options in
     "mysql-systemd-helper" script if "lost+found" directory is
 found in
     $datadir [boo#986251]
   - remove syslog.target from *.service files [boo#983938]
   - add systemd to deps to build on leap and friends
   - replace '%{_libexecdir}/systemd/system' with %{_unitdir} macro
   - remove useless mysql@default.service [boo#971456]
   - replace all occurrences of the string "@sysconfdir@" with
 "/etc" in
     mysql-community-server-5.6.3-logrotate.patch as it wasn't expanded
     properly [boo#990890]
   - remove '%define _rundir' as 13.1 is out of support scope
   - run 'usermod -g mysql mysql' only if mysql user is not in mysql
 group.
     Run 'usermod -s /bin/false/ mysql' only if mysql user doesn't
 have
     '/bin/false' shell set.
   - re-enable mysql profiling


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1289=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libmysql56client18-5.6.34-19.2
      libmysql56client18-debuginfo-5.6.34-19.2
      libmysql56client_r18-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-bench-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-bench-debuginfo-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-client-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-client-debuginfo-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-debuginfo-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-debugsource-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-errormessages-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-test-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-test-debuginfo-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-tools-5.6.34-19.2
      mysql-community-server-tools-debuginfo-5.6.34-19.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libmysql56client18-32bit-5.6.34-19.2
      libmysql56client18-debuginfo-32bit-5.6.34-19.2
      libmysql56client_r18-32bit-5.6.34-19.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2105.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3459.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3477.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3486.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3492.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3501.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3521.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3614.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5439.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5440.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5507.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5584.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5609.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5612.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5616.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5617.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5626.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5627.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5629.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5630.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7440.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8283.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8284.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8288.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005555
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005557
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005558
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005560
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005561
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005562
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005563
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005566
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005567
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005569
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005570
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005581
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005582
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005583
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005586
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/971456
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/977614
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983938
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986251
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989911
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989913
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989914
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989915
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989919
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989921
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989922
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989925
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989926
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990890
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999666

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

25
Russ­lan­d: Pro­prie­tä­re Soft­ware wird zur Aus­nah­me

41
Gut­ach­ten for­dert Ende des Li­nu­x-Ein­sat­zes in Mün­chen

5
RPG »Ty­ran­ny« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.16 er­schie­nen

4
Fe­do­ra 25 ver­spä­t­et sich, bringt aber MP3-Play­back

0
Suse kün­digt En­ter­pri­se Sto­r­a­ge 4.0 an

0
Mai­ling­lis­te De­bi­an-pri­va­te bleibt pri­vat

4
Cya­no­gen­mod 14.1 in ers­ten Night­ly Builds ver­füg­bar

0
SFSCon16 am 11. No­vem­ber in Bozen

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.1-4 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung