Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

Name : tomcat

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 8.0.38

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://tomcat.apache.org/

Summary : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API

Description :

Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference

Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.

The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by

Sun under the Java Community Process.



Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and

released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended

to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This updates includes a rebase from tomcat 8.0.36 up to 8.0.38 which resolves

multiple CVEs and a problem that 8.0.37 introduces to freeipa: * rhbz#1375581

-

CVE-2016-5388 Tomcat: CGI sets environmental variable based on user supplied

Proxy request header * rhbz#1390532 - CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794

CVE-2016-6796 CVE-2016-6797 tomcat: various flaws and includes two additional

CVE fixes along with one bug fix: * rhbz#1383210 - CVE-2016-5425 tomcat:

Local

privilege escalation via systemd-tmpfiles service * rhbz#1383216 -

CVE-2016-6325

tomcat: tomcat writable config files allow privilege escalation * rhbz#1370262

-

catalina.out is no longer in use in the main package, but still gets rotated

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1375581 - CVE-2016-5388 Tomcat: CGI sets environmental variable

based on user supplied Proxy request header [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375581

[ 2 ] Bug #1383216 - CVE-2016-6325 tomcat: tomcat writable config files allow

privilege escalation [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383216

[ 3 ] Bug #1383210 - CVE-2016-5425 tomcat: Local privilege escalation via

systemd-tmpfiles service [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383210

[ 4 ] Bug #1370262 - catalina.out is no longer in use in the main package,

but still gets rotated

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1370262

[ 5 ] Bug #1390532 - CVE-2016-0762 CVE-2016-5018 CVE-2016-6794 CVE-2016-6796

CVE-2016-6797 tomcat: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390532

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade tomcat' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

