|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-e38196b52a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 13. November 2016, 16:49
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : bind
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 9.10.4
Release : 2.P4.fc24
URL : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/
Summary : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)
server
Description :
BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS
(Domain Name System) protocols. BIND includes a DNS server (named),
which resolves host names to IP addresses; a resolver library
(routines for applications to use when interfacing with DNS); and
tools for verifying that the DNS server is operating properly.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-8864
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1389652 - CVE-2016-8864 bind: assertion failure while handling
responses containing a DNAME answer
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389652
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade bind' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|