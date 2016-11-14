|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in terminology
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in terminology
|ID:
|DSA-3712-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mo, 14. November 2016, 07:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8971
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3712-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : terminology
CVE ID : CVE-2015-8971
Nicolas Braud-Santoni discovered that incorrect sanitising of character
escape sequences in the Terminology terminal emulator may result in the
execution of arbitrary commands.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.7.0-1+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem will be fixed soon.
We recommend that you upgrade your terminology packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=Mll7
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|