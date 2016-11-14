Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in terminology

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3712-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : terminology

CVE ID : CVE-2015-8971



Nicolas Braud-Santoni discovered that incorrect sanitising of character

escape sequences in the Terminology terminal emulator may result in the

execution of arbitrary commands.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.7.0-1+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem will be fixed soon.



We recommend that you upgrade your terminology packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

