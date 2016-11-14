Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in policycoreutils

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: policycoreutils security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2702-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2702.html

Issue date: 2016-11-14

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7545

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for policycoreutils is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The policycoreutils packages contain the core policy utilities required to

manage a SELinux environment.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the sandbox tool provided in policycoreutils was

vulnerable to a TIOCSTI ioctl attack. A specially crafted program executed

via the sandbox command could use this flaw to execute arbitrary commands

in the context of the parent shell, escaping the sandbox. (CVE-2016-7545)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1378577 - CVE-2016-7545 policycoreutils: SELinux sandbox escape via TIOCSTI

ioctl



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.ppc.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.s390.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.s390.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm

policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7545

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYKax8XlSAg2UNWIIRAt0iAJ9I8pA0Ln24HUHIJ+Nhs+F2ySmwsgCgnVgY

6sqdO8JJgx/voNWZz7iRw48=

=QwoP

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

