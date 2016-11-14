|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in policycoreutils
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in policycoreutils
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2702-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mo, 14. November 2016, 14:32
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7545
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: policycoreutils security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2702-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2702.html
Issue date: 2016-11-14
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7545
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for policycoreutils is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The policycoreutils packages contain the core policy utilities required to
manage a SELinux environment.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that the sandbox tool provided in policycoreutils was
vulnerable to a TIOCSTI ioctl attack. A specially crafted program executed
via the sandbox command could use this flaw to execute arbitrary commands
in the context of the parent shell, escaping the sandbox. (CVE-2016-7545)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1378577 - CVE-2016-7545 policycoreutils: SELinux sandbox escape via TIOCSTI
ioctl
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.ppc.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.s390.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.s390.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
policycoreutils-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.i686.rpm
policycoreutils-devel-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-gui-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-newrole-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-python-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-sandbox-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
policycoreutils-debuginfo-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
policycoreutils-restorecond-2.5-9.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7545
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYKax8XlSAg2UNWIIRAt0iAJ9I8pA0Ln24HUHIJ+Nhs+F2ySmwsgCgnVgY
6sqdO8JJgx/voNWZz7iRw48=
=QwoP
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|