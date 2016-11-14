|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2718-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
|Datum:
|Mo, 14. November 2016, 23:13
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5200
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/11/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_9.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5199
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5201
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5202
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: chromium-browser security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2718-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2718.html
Issue date: 2016-11-14
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5199 CVE-2016-5200 CVE-2016-5201
CVE-2016-5202
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 Supplementary.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
This update upgrades Chromium to version 54.0.2840.100.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash,
execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by
the victim. (CVE-2016-5199, CVE-2016-5200, CVE-2016-5202, CVE-2016-5201)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1393731 - CVE-2016-5199 chromium-browser: heap corruption in ffmpeg
1393732 - CVE-2016-5200 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory access in v8
1393733 - CVE-2016-5201 chromium-browser: info leak in extensions
1393734 - CVE-2016-5202 chromium-browser: various fixes from internal audits
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5199
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5200
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5201
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5202
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/11/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_9.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|