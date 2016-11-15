Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in TRE
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in TRE
ID: FEDORA-2016-0ff6c3d84b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 15. November 2016, 07:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3796
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8859

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : tre
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 0.8.0
Release     : 18.20140228gitc2f5d13.fc23
URL         : http://laurikari.net/tre/
Summary     : POSIX compatible regexp library with approximate matching
Description :
TRE is a lightweight, robust, and efficient POSIX compatible regexp
matching library with some exciting features such as approximate
matching.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update includes the following fixes:  * fix for CVE-2016-8859 * fix for
CVE-2015-3796 (see https://github.com/laurikari/tre/issues/37 and
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/project-zero/issues/detail?id=428) * fix for
parallel installation of multilib packages
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1387112 - CVE-2016-8859 tre: Regex integer overflow in buffer size
 computations
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1387112
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tre' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
»Mi­no­ca OS«: Be­triebs­sys­te­mal­ter­na­ti­ve im Qu­ell­code frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad in Ver­si­on 1.1 er­schie­nen

50
Ab­lö­s­ung von KDE 4

4
Le­t's En­crypt schützt über 15 Mil­lio­nen Do­mains

7
Wim Co­eka­erts ver­lässt Mi­cro­soft wie­der Rich­tung Ora­cle

4
Ora­cle Linux 7.3 mit Ker­nel 4.1

43
Russ­lan­d: Pro­prie­tä­re Soft­ware wird zur Aus­nah­me

51
Gut­ach­ten for­dert Ende des Li­nu­x-Ein­sat­zes in Mün­chen

6
RPG »Ty­ran­ny« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.16 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung