Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in TRE

Name : tre

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 0.8.0

Release : 18.20140228gitc2f5d13.fc23

URL : http://laurikari.net/tre/

Summary : POSIX compatible regexp library with approximate matching

Description :

TRE is a lightweight, robust, and efficient POSIX compatible regexp

matching library with some exciting features such as approximate

matching.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This update includes the following fixes: * fix for CVE-2016-8859 * fix for

CVE-2015-3796 (see https://github.com/laurikari/tre/issues/37 and

https://bugs.chromium.org/p/project-zero/issues/detail?id=428) * fix for

parallel installation of multilib packages

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1387112 - CVE-2016-8859 tre: Regex integer overflow in buffer size

computations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1387112

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade tre' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

