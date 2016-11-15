Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium ______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2792-1 Rating: important References: #1009892 #1009893 #1009894 #1009895 Cross-References: CVE-2016-5199 CVE-2016-5200 CVE-2016-5201 CVE-2016-5202 Affected Products: SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 54.0.2840.100 fixes the following vulnerabilities:
- CVE-2016-5199: Heap corruption in FFmpeg (boo#1009892) - CVE-2016-5200: out of bounds memory access in v8 (boo#1009893) - CVE-2016-5201: info leak in extensions (boo#1009894) - CVE-2016-5202: various fixes from internal audits (boo#1009895)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):