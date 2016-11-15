Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 54.0.2840.100 fixes the following vulnerabilities:
- CVE-2016-5199: Heap corruption in FFmpeg (boo#1009892) - CVE-2016-5200: out of bounds memory access in v8 (boo#1009893) - CVE-2016-5201: info leak in extensions (boo#1009894) - CVE-2016-5202: various fixes from internal audits (boo#1009895)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".