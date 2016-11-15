Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2793-1

Rating: important

References: #1009892 #1009893 #1009894 #1009895

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5199 CVE-2016-5200 CVE-2016-5201

CVE-2016-5202

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to Chromium 54.0.2840.100 fixes the following vulnerabilities:



- CVE-2016-5199: Heap corruption in FFmpeg (boo#1009892)

- CVE-2016-5200: out of bounds memory access in v8 (boo#1009893)

- CVE-2016-5201: info leak in extensions (boo#1009894)

- CVE-2016-5202: various fixes from internal audits (boo#1009895)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



chromedriver-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



chromedriver-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



chromedriver-54.0.2840.100-140.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-140.1

chromium-54.0.2840.100-140.1

chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-140.1

chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.100-140.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.100-140.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-140.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5199.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5200.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5201.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5202.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009892

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009893

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009894

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009895



