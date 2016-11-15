Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2793-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Di, 15. November 2016, 07:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5199
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5202
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5200
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5201

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2793-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009892 #1009893 #1009894 #1009895 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5199 CVE-2016-5200 CVE-2016-5201
                    CVE-2016-5202
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 54.0.2840.100 fixes the following vulnerabilities:

   - CVE-2016-5199: Heap corruption in FFmpeg (boo#1009892)
   - CVE-2016-5200: out of bounds memory access in v8 (boo#1009893)
   - CVE-2016-5201: info leak in extensions (boo#1009894)
   - CVE-2016-5202: various fixes from internal audits (boo#1009895)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1292=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.100-91.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-91.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      chromedriver-54.0.2840.100-140.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-140.1
      chromium-54.0.2840.100-140.1
      chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-140.1
      chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.100-140.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.100-140.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.100-140.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5199.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5200.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5201.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5202.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009892
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009893
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009894
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009895

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
