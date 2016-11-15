|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tnftp
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tnftp
|ID:
|201611-05
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 15. November 2016, 10:39
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8517
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--kRGcSNCC0BnRtfVpOBqdb9p2O4uFsvnnL
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="FXFV5O1NGwciXdpq9uE1EkoNJB0GqS0Es"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <b0c8eed7-c7fd-e628-bf85-dc1742c1fea2@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-05 ] tnftp: Arbitrary code execution
--FXFV5O1NGwciXdpq9uE1EkoNJB0GqS0Es
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=windows-125
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: tnftp: Arbitrary code execution
Date: November 15, 2016
Bugs: #527302
ID: 201611-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
tnftp is vulnerable to remote code execution if output file is not
specified.
Background
==========
tnftp is a NetBSD FTP client with several advanced features.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-ftp/tnftp < 20141104 >= 20141104
Description
===========
The fetch_url function in usr.bin/ftp/fetch.c allows remote attackers
to execute arbitrary commands via a | (pipe) character at the end of an
HTTP redirect.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All tnftp users should upgrade to the latest version:
<code>
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=net-ftp/tnftp-20141104"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8517
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8517
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-05
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--FXFV5O1NGwciXdpq9uE1EkoNJB0GqS0Es--
--kRGcSNCC0BnRtfVpOBqdb9p2O4uFsvnnL
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=juZO
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--kRGcSNCC0BnRtfVpOBqdb9p2O4uFsvnnL--
|
|