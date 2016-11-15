Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tnftp
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201611-05
Datum: Di, 15. November 2016, 10:39
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8517

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: tnftp: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: November 15, 2016
     Bugs: #527302
       ID: 201611-05

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

tnftp is vulnerable to remote code execution if output file is not
specified.

Background
==========

tnftp is a NetBSD FTP client with several advanced features.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-ftp/tnftp               < 20141104               >= 20141104

Description
===========

The fetch_url function in usr.bin/ftp/fetch.c allows remote attackers
to execute arbitrary commands via a | (pipe) character at the end of an
HTTP redirect.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All tnftp users should upgrade to the latest version:

<code>
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=net-ftp/tnftp-20141104"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8517
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8517

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-05

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


