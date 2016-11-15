Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tnftp

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Subject: [ GLSA 201611-05 ] tnftp: Arbitrary code execution



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-05

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: tnftp: Arbitrary code execution

Date: November 15, 2016

Bugs: #527302

ID: 201611-05



Synopsis

========



tnftp is vulnerable to remote code execution if output file is not

specified.



Background

==========



tnftp is a NetBSD FTP client with several advanced features.



Affected packages

=================



Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 net-ftp/tnftp < 20141104 >= 20141104



Description

===========



The fetch_url function in usr.bin/ftp/fetch.c allows remote attackers

to execute arbitrary commands via a | (pipe) character at the end of an

HTTP redirect.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All tnftp users should upgrade to the latest version:



<code>

# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=net-ftp/tnftp-20141104"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8517

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8517



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-05



