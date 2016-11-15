|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in xinetd
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in xinetd
|ID:
|201611-06
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 15. November 2016, 10:41
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4342
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: xinetd: Privilege escalation
Date: November 15, 2016
Bugs: #488158
ID: 201611-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in xinetd could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
==========
xinetd is a secure replacement for inetd.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-apps/xinetd < 2.3.15-r2 >= 2.3.15-r2
Description
===========
Xinetd does not enforce the user and group configuration directives for
TCPMUX services, which causes these services to be run as root.
Impact
======
Attackers could escalate privileges outside of the running process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All xinetd users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=sys-apps/xinetd-2.3.15-r2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4342
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4342
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-06
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|