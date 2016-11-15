Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in xinetd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in xinetd
ID: 201611-06
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 15. November 2016, 10:41
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4342

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <197401e4-fc93-a033-4912-efc27879623f@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-06 ] xinetd: Privilege escalation

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: xinetd: Privilege escalation
     Date: November 15, 2016
     Bugs: #488158
       ID: 201611-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in xinetd could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
==========

xinetd is a secure replacement for inetd.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/xinetd            < 2.3.15-r2              >= 2.3.15-r2 

Description
===========

Xinetd does not enforce the user and group configuration directives for
TCPMUX services, which causes these services to be run as root.

Impact
======

Attackers could escalate privileges outside of the running process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All xinetd users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=sys-apps/xinetd-2.3.15-r2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4342
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4342

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-06

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


