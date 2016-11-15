Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in xinetd

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--1AlP9WLJS8FAW5olNlOtwinxGd3Vagh1W

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="DW1S9XnGj24L1fLcSAh53XMAMd0dxbDNn"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <197401e4-fc93-a033-4912-efc27879623f@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201611-06 ] xinetd: Privilege escalation



--DW1S9XnGj24L1fLcSAh53XMAMd0dxbDNn

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------1571C299A491E03731CFB128"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------1571C299A491E03731CFB128

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: xinetd: Privilege escalation

Date: November 15, 2016

Bugs: #488158

ID: 201611-06



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in xinetd could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

==========



xinetd is a secure replacement for inetd.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/xinetd < 2.3.15-r2 >= 2.3.15-r2



Description

===========



Xinetd does not enforce the user and group configuration directives for

TCPMUX services, which causes these services to be run as root.



Impact

======



Attackers could escalate privileges outside of the running process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All xinetd users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=sys-apps/xinetd-2.3.15-r2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4342

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4342



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-06



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------1571C299A491E03731CFB128

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: xinetd: Privilege escalation

Date: November 15, 2016

Bugs: #488158

ID: 201611-06



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability in xinetd could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



xinetd is a secure replacement for inetd.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/xinetd < 2.3.15-r2 >=3D

2.3.1=

5-r2=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Xinetd does not enforce the user and group configuration directives for

TCPMUX services, which causes these services to be run as root.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Attackers could escalate privileges outside of the running process.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All xinetd users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot

">=3Dsys-apps/xinetd-2.3.15-r2"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2013-4342

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2013-4342">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

13-4342</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201611-06">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-06</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------1571C299A491E03731CFB128--



--DW1S9XnGj24L1fLcSAh53XMAMd0dxbDNn--



--1AlP9WLJS8FAW5olNlOtwinxGd3Vagh1W

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYKra1XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/c6oP/0LU7s4PKbeXPzQCd6gLoJ6g

NFXDlRuo6ODFkyNQBjDgU7pCBS8DRuyOPzRRS3CHkTaYwNo0tk3r2NoE5P6Nomdk

Kq+yjgLhK4+OWIDym6hJarUkmJa71VrxpE5qkgIh/9AEUHCjc7bZivfdwQuyx4t2

zB1hI0unTRpV7VhJvaEINsA89xOTcDQJrUYYf/gl9LGrmApe1tMUUR6omlg5DfOv

MuU64lUCb1cPNTy21LkPeHY7HmXTsL76QziW59/nPZVPXsdtr2ispw9/K0NeuTwH

FrOICJ+9Sg3ZToTtumowEKUehlv19RS5A6SWfyTYjiJ4ooyt0mjaoGDqPWtnPb2u

qJCqVBk24vYS4Zs0CGjEXf45433FyHWs92gWpXQtPxFs9vohWOD3ubPuwJ/oiFNo

r5zV3i/Ht2kipQqfZyDtsG6m1Rd0WrYEGEhJOGRy8XqW4Yvfm7q2C+tiEt+BmLSW

8ekJPHPlTEZtGe0qm3bRIRXLQ2X4mzR30sgn+WwVFrk8risCpVIwkwRfbOhfCIy3

zlIWsO+hSaDLOWZ4OpYhSSzpY38yPuhqQIp/1MIvzBlF9W09MUjmkY5jC78XTX6U

UjbaVfGuk8w/KZqKnHYY5ISQ4oNsf42yCHXsK4x1g06MEKnkdcCmqUpsEsVYYv1+

vi7G00Y7BDXoxI7dEVe3

=w47f

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--1AlP9WLJS8FAW5olNlOtwinxGd3Vagh1W--

