Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in policykit

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-07

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: polkit: Heap-corruption on duplicate IDs

Date: November 15, 2016

Bugs: #555666

ID: 201611-07



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



polkit is vulnerable to local privilege escalation.



Background

==========



polkit is a toolkit for managing policies relating to unprivileged

processes communicating with privileged processes.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-auth/polkit < 0.113 >= 0.113



Description

===========



A vulnerability was discovered in polkit's

polkit_backend_action_pool_init function due to duplicate action IDs in

action descriptions.



Impact

======



Local attackers are able to gain unauthorized privileges on the system.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All polkit users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-auth/polkit-0.113"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3255

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3255



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-07



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





