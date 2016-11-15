|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in policykit
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: polkit: Heap-corruption on duplicate IDs
Date: November 15, 2016
Bugs: #555666
ID: 201611-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
polkit is vulnerable to local privilege escalation.
Background
==========
polkit is a toolkit for managing policies relating to unprivileged
processes communicating with privileged processes.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-auth/polkit < 0.113 >= 0.113
Description
===========
A vulnerability was discovered in polkit's
polkit_backend_action_pool_init function due to duplicate action IDs in
action descriptions.
Impact
======
Local attackers are able to gain unauthorized privileges on the system.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All polkit users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-auth/polkit-0.113"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3255
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3255
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-07
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|