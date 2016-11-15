Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libpng

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libpng: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 15, 2016

Bugs: #564244, #565678, #568216

ID: 201611-08



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libpng, the worst of which

may allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.



Background

==========



libpng is a standard library used to process PNG (Portable Network

Graphics) images. It is used by several other programs, including web

browsers and potentially server processes.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/libpng < 1.6.21 *>= 1.2.56

*>= 1.5.26

>= 1.6.21



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities were found in libpng. Please review the

referenced CVEâs for additional information.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have

other unspecified impacts.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All libpng 1.2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.2.56"



All libpng 1.5 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.5.26"



All libpng 1.6 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.6.21"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7981

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7981

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8126

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8126

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-8540

http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8540



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-08



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





