|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libpng
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libpng
|ID:
|201611-08
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 15. November 2016, 10:45
|Referenzen:
|http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8540
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8126
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7981
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--tIT5uHPMIcnXI90NBjmFcsWJuw6jVxwqo
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="kSk9xj0j19gjj8nw9Ntl6Q36hrMj7VOV8"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <f2f20d01-d212-2b40-6a46-f0b04b209ad3@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-08 ] libpng: Multiple vulnerabilities
--kSk9xj0j19gjj8nw9Ntl6Q36hrMj7VOV8
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------B18B680A90CE68E5260A6664"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------B18B680A90CE68E5260A6664
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: libpng: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 15, 2016
Bugs: #564244, #565678, #568216
ID: 201611-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libpng, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.
Background
==========
libpng is a standard library used to process PNG (Portable Network
Graphics) images. It is used by several other programs, including web
browsers and potentially server processes.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/libpng < 1.6.21 *>= 1.2.56
*>= 1.5.26
>= 1.6.21
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities were found in libpng. Please review the
referenced CVEâs for additional information.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have
other unspecified impacts.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All libpng 1.2 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.2.56"
All libpng 1.5 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.5.26"
All libpng 1.6 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.6.21"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7981
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7981
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8126
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8126
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-8540
http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8540
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-08
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------B18B680A90CE68E5260A6664
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: libpng: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 15, 2016
Bugs: #564244, #565678, #568216
ID: 201611-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libpng, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
libpng is a standard library used to process PNG (Portable Network
Graphics) images. It is used by several other programs, including web
browsers and potentially server processes.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/libpng < 1.6.21 *>=3D
1.=
2.56=20
*>=3D 1.5.2=
6=20
>=3D 1.6.2=
1=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities were found in libpng. Please review the
referenced CVE=E2=80=99s for additional information.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have
other unspecified impacts.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All libpng 1.2 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Dmedia-libs/libpng-1.2.56"
All libpng 1.5 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Dmedia-libs/libpng-1.5.26"
All libpng 1.6 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Dmedia-libs/libpng-1.6.21"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7981
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-7981">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-7981</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8126
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-8126">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-8126</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-8540
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://web.nvd.nist.gov/=
view/vuln/detail?vulnId=3DCVE-2015-8540">http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vul=
n/detail?vulnId=3DCVE-2015-8540</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201611-08">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-08</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------B18B680A90CE68E5260A6664--
--kSk9xj0j19gjj8nw9Ntl6Q36hrMj7VOV8--
--tIT5uHPMIcnXI90NBjmFcsWJuw6jVxwqo
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYKrvmXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w
ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5
RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/ZrkP/30HQLxxUXXBM7JpIxIcXPyQ
coqPyF6JYHO2ClBo4GxCYUOsq5UXs2mFGvDg5290cfDmG86t0+d9GfnQPfZI9Gml
QUGH/LlRXVkM/eNIQclxkngqseCeNKNk3cu4zamJwVYG7k6LOX5n4MiqpGqlVhUN
5agJRswBJOizag1sNZjBw91AGX5ARmK01InpfG/uhNkxAplZnZC84VjDPSEjTuF7
SBdwEaQ9ErKoT6YGfA7wYSsWhWS/RRFf/nXahIxJbtdT/PRQOckti8YCN8nHIH1y
ODfOfEC35X+OYVhqNmFAG+0oKCaa/nxMWLyZe1X2Qns4MnCmDFApQ7nbeIqOm/Bn
BssaMv13VJMAwwO2Q+Kqc9rdr9IlEmD4pDRf4r/tighM2wykIZYQRIJ8bk7WNd55
p+QuXDpxLmRZqwMfviuYifcCfrU6cJRoGypl5ICnzMqy7G2IYmhwP2Cj0DaYvzp2
xwG3xG9/7f3LjIpQ7/w3XvJCWFVopRWV1qKh7/aFDNWAaf6eMcVixa3fHQpafocy
21L4Kitt5eNDUUO19kS0qoqbG4M0WN0v8ofK4M2/Qh8PZObaXhG6xQPH5e7ExT0B
+ePeWJYLC4i4N/bKDD3qaRrwSlToUg677yWdIgCVJBiIukZSHHhIQtyAXq7+IjNw
N/9HvT3BLE8HWS8s1C3M
=3x2Z
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--tIT5uHPMIcnXI90NBjmFcsWJuw6jVxwqo--
|
|