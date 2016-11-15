Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libpng
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libpng
ID: 201611-08
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 15. November 2016, 10:45
Referenzen: http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8540
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8126
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7981

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libpng: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 15, 2016
     Bugs: #564244, #565678, #568216
       ID: 201611-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libpng, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to cause Denial of Service.

Background
==========

libpng is a standard library used to process PNG (Portable Network
Graphics) images. It is used by several other programs, including web
browsers and potentially server processes.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-libs/libpng            < 1.6.21                 *>= 1.2.56 
                                                           *>= 1.5.26 
                                                            >= 1.6.21 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in libpng. Please review the
referenced CVEâs for additional information.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or have
other unspecified impacts.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libpng 1.2 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.2.56"

All libpng 1.5 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.5.26"

All libpng 1.6 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/libpng-1.6.21"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-7981
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7981
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8126
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8126
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-8540
      http://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8540

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-08

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


