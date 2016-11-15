Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: 201611-09
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 15. November 2016, 10:47
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 15, 2016
     Bugs: #588780, #593198, #594850
       ID: 201611-09

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xen, the worst of which
allows gaining of privileges on the host system.

Background
==========

Xen is a bare-metal hypervisor.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-emulation/xen           < 4.6.3-r3               >= 4.6.3-r3 
  2  app-emulation/xen-tools     < 4.6.3-r2               >= 4.6.3-r2 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xen. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A malicious guest administrator could escalate their privileges on the
host system or cause a Denial of Service.  Additionally, a malicious
unprivileged guest user may be able to obtain or corrupt sensitive
information (including cryptographic material) in other programs in the
same guest.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Xen users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/xen-4.6.3-r3"

All Xen tools users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-tools-4.6.3-r2

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6258
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6258
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7092
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7092
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7093
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7093
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7094
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7094
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7777
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7777

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-09

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


