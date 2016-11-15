Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-09

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 15, 2016

Bugs: #588780, #593198, #594850

ID: 201611-09



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xen, the worst of which

allows gaining of privileges on the host system.



Background

==========



Xen is a bare-metal hypervisor.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-emulation/xen < 4.6.3-r3 >= 4.6.3-r3

2 app-emulation/xen-tools < 4.6.3-r2 >= 4.6.3-r2

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xen. Please review the

CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A malicious guest administrator could escalate their privileges on the

host system or cause a Denial of Service. Additionally, a malicious

unprivileged guest user may be able to obtain or corrupt sensitive

information (including cryptographic material) in other programs in the

same guest.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Xen users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/xen-4.6.3-r3"



All Xen tools users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-tools-4.6.3-r2



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6258

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6258

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7092

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7092

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7093

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7093

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7094

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7094

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7777

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7777



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-09



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





