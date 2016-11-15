|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 15, 2016
Bugs: #588780, #593198, #594850
ID: 201611-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xen, the worst of which
allows gaining of privileges on the host system.
Background
==========
Xen is a bare-metal hypervisor.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-emulation/xen < 4.6.3-r3 >= 4.6.3-r3
2 app-emulation/xen-tools < 4.6.3-r2 >= 4.6.3-r2
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xen. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A malicious guest administrator could escalate their privileges on the
host system or cause a Denial of Service. Additionally, a malicious
unprivileged guest user may be able to obtain or corrupt sensitive
information (including cryptographic material) in other programs in the
same guest.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Xen users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/xen-4.6.3-r3"
All Xen tools users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-tools-4.6.3-r2
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6258
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6258
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7092
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7092
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7093
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7093
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7094
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7094
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7777
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7777
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-09
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|