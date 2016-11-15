Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in rh-php56

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: rh-php56 security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2750-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2750.html
Issue date: 2016-11-15
CVE Names: CVE-2013-7456 CVE-2014-9767 CVE-2015-2325
CVE-2015-2326 CVE-2015-2327 CVE-2015-2328
CVE-2015-3210 CVE-2015-3217 CVE-2015-5073
CVE-2015-8381 CVE-2015-8383 CVE-2015-8384
CVE-2015-8385 CVE-2015-8386 CVE-2015-8388
CVE-2015-8391 CVE-2015-8392 CVE-2015-8395
CVE-2015-8835 CVE-2015-8865 CVE-2015-8866
CVE-2015-8867 CVE-2015-8873 CVE-2015-8874
CVE-2015-8876 CVE-2015-8877 CVE-2015-8879
CVE-2016-1903 CVE-2016-2554 CVE-2016-3074
CVE-2016-3141 CVE-2016-3142 CVE-2016-4070
CVE-2016-4071 CVE-2016-4072 CVE-2016-4073
CVE-2016-4342 CVE-2016-4343 CVE-2016-4473
CVE-2016-4537 CVE-2016-4538 CVE-2016-4539
CVE-2016-4540 CVE-2016-4541 CVE-2016-4542
CVE-2016-4543 CVE-2016-4544 CVE-2016-5093
CVE-2016-5094 CVE-2016-5096 CVE-2016-5114
CVE-2016-5399 CVE-2016-5766 CVE-2016-5767
CVE-2016-5768 CVE-2016-5770 CVE-2016-5771
CVE-2016-5772 CVE-2016-5773 CVE-2016-6128
CVE-2016-6207 CVE-2016-6288 CVE-2016-6289
CVE-2016-6290 CVE-2016-6291 CVE-2016-6292
CVE-2016-6294 CVE-2016-6295 CVE-2016-6296
CVE-2016-6297 CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125
CVE-2016-7126 CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128
CVE-2016-7129 CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131
CVE-2016-7132
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rh-php56, rh-php56-php, and rh-php56-php-pear is now
available for Red Hat Software Collections.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
PHP is an HTML-embedded scripting language commonly used with the Apache
HTTP Server. The rh-php56 packages provide a recent stable release of PHP
with PEAR 1.9.5 and enhanced language features including constant
expressions, variadic functions, arguments unpacking, and the interactive
debuger. The memcache, mongo, and XDebug extensions are also included.
The rh-php56 Software Collection has been upgraded to version 5.6.25, which
provides a number of bug fixes and enhancements over the previous version.
(BZ#1356157, BZ#1365401)
Security Fixes in the rh-php56-php component:
* Several Moderate and Low impact security issues were found in PHP. Under
certain circumstances, these issues could cause PHP to crash, disclose
portions of its memory, execute arbitrary code, or impact PHP application
integrity. Space precludes documenting each of these issues in this
advisory. Refer to the CVE links in the References section for a
description of each of these vulnerabilities. (CVE-2013-7456,
CVE-2014-9767, CVE-2015-8835, CVE-2015-8865, CVE-2015-8866, CVE-2015-8867,
CVE-2015-8873, CVE-2015-8874, CVE-2015-8876, CVE-2015-8877, CVE-2015-8879,
CVE-2016-1903, CVE-2016-2554, CVE-2016-3074, CVE-2016-3141, CVE-2016-3142,
CVE-2016-4070, CVE-2016-4071, CVE-2016-4072, CVE-2016-4073, CVE-2016-4342,
CVE-2016-4343, CVE-2016-4473, CVE-2016-4537, CVE-2016-4538, CVE-2016-4539,
CVE-2016-4540, CVE-2016-4541, CVE-2016-4542, CVE-2016-4543, CVE-2016-4544,
CVE-2016-5093, CVE-2016-5094, CVE-2016-5096, CVE-2016-5114, CVE-2016-5399,
CVE-2016-5766, CVE-2016-5767, CVE-2016-5768, CVE-2016-5770, CVE-2016-5771,
CVE-2016-5772, CVE-2016-5773, CVE-2016-6128, CVE-2016-6207, CVE-2016-6288,
CVE-2016-6289, CVE-2016-6290, CVE-2016-6291, CVE-2016-6292, CVE-2016-6294,
CVE-2016-6295, CVE-2016-6296, CVE-2016-6297, CVE-2016-7124, CVE-2016-7125,
CVE-2016-7126, CVE-2016-7127, CVE-2016-7128, CVE-2016-7129, CVE-2016-7130,
CVE-2016-7131, CVE-2016-7132)
* Multiple flaws were found in the PCRE library included with the
rh-php56-php packages for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6. A specially crafted
regular expression could cause PHP to crash or, possibly, execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2015-2325, CVE-2015-2326, CVE-2015-2327, CVE-2015-2328,
CVE-2015-3210, CVE-2015-3217, CVE-2015-5073, CVE-2015-8381, CVE-2015-8383,
CVE-2015-8384, CVE-2015-8385, CVE-2015-8386, CVE-2015-8388, CVE-2015-8391,
CVE-2015-8392, CVE-2015-8395)
Red Hat would like to thank Hans Jerry Illikainen for reporting
CVE-2016-3074, CVE-2016-4473, and CVE-2016-5399.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the updated packages, the httpd daemon must be restarted
for the update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1207198 - CVE-2015-2325 pcre: heap buffer overflow in compile_branch()
1207202 - CVE-2015-2326 pcre: heap buffer over-read in pcre_compile2()
(8.37/23)
1228283 - CVE-2015-3217 pcre: stack overflow caused by mishandled group empty
match (8.38/11)
1237223 - CVE-2015-5073 CVE-2015-8388 pcre: buffer overflow for forward
reference within backward assertion with excess closing parenthesis (8.38/18)
1260716 - CVE-2014-9767 php: ZipArchive::extractTo allows for directory
traversal when creating directories
1285399 - CVE-2015-2328 pcre: infinite recursion compiling pattern with
recursive reference in a group with indefinite repeat (8.36/20)
1285408 - CVE-2015-2327 pcre: infinite recursion compiling pattern with
zero-repeated groups that include recursive back reference (8.36/19)
1287614 - CVE-2015-8383 pcre: Buffer overflow caused by repeated conditional
group (8.38/3)
1287623 - CVE-2015-3210 CVE-2015-8384 pcre: buffer overflow caused by recursive
back reference by name within certain group (8.38/4)
1287629 - CVE-2015-8385 pcre: buffer overflow caused by named forward reference
to duplicate group number (8.38/30)
1287636 - CVE-2015-8386 pcre: Buffer overflow caused by lookbehind assertion
(8.38/6)
1287671 - CVE-2015-8391 pcre: inefficient posix character class syntax check
(8.38/16)
1287690 - CVE-2015-8392 pcre: buffer overflow caused by patterns with
duplicated named groups with (?| (8.38/27)
1287711 - CVE-2015-8381 CVE-2015-8395 pcre: Buffer overflow caused by duplicate
named references (8.38/36)
1297710 - CVE-2016-5114 php: out-of-bounds write in fpm_log.c
1297717 - CVE-2016-1903 php: Out-of-bounds memory read via
gdImageRotateInterpolated
1305536 - CVE-2016-4342 php: use of uninitialized pointer in
PharFileInfo::getContent
1305543 - CVE-2016-2554 php: buffer overflow in handling of long link names in
tar phar archives
1315312 - CVE-2016-3142 php: Out-of-bounds read in phar_parse_zipfile()
1315328 - CVE-2016-3141 php: Use after free in WDDX Deserialize when processing
XML data
1321893 - CVE-2016-3074 php: Signedness vulnerability causing heap overflow in
libgd
1323074 - CVE-2015-8835 php: type confusion issue in Soap Client call() method
1323103 - CVE-2016-4073 php: Negative size parameter in memcpy
1323106 - CVE-2016-4072 php: Invalid memory write in phar on filename
containing \0 inside name
1323108 - CVE-2016-4071 php: Format string vulnerability in php_snmp_error()
1323114 - CVE-2016-4070 php: Integer overflow in php_raw_url_encode
1323118 - CVE-2015-8865 file: Buffer over-write in finfo_open with malformed
magic file
1330418 - CVE-2015-8866 php: libxml_disable_entity_loader setting is shared
between threads
1330420 - CVE-2015-8867 php: openssl_random_pseudo_bytes() is not
cryptographically secure
1332454 - CVE-2016-4343 php: Uninitialized pointer in phar_make_dirstream()
1332860 - CVE-2016-4537 CVE-2016-4538 php: bcpowmod accepts negative scale
causing heap buffer overflow corrupting _one_ definition
1332865 - CVE-2016-4542 CVE-2016-4543 CVE-2016-4544 php: Out-of-bounds heap
memory read in exif_read_data() caused by malformed input
1332872 - CVE-2016-4540 CVE-2016-4541 php: OOB read in grapheme_stripos and
grapheme_strpos when negative offset is used
1332877 - CVE-2016-4539 php: xml_parse_into_struct() can crash when XML parser
is re-used
1336772 - CVE-2015-8874 gd: gdImageFillToBorder deep recursion leading to stack
overflow
1336775 - CVE-2015-8873 php: Stack consumption vulnerability in
Zend/zend_exceptions.c
1338896 - CVE-2015-8876 php: Zend/zend_exceptions.c does not validate certain
Exception objects
1338907 - CVE-2015-8877 gd: gdImageScaleTwoPass function in gd_interpolation.c
uses inconsistent allocate and free approaches
1338912 - CVE-2015-8879 php: odbc_bindcols function mishandles driver behavior
for SQL_WVARCHAR columns
1339590 - CVE-2016-5093 php: improper nul termination leading to out-of-bounds
read in get_icu_value_internal
1339949 - CVE-2016-5096 php: Integer underflow causing arbitrary null write in
fread/gzread
1340433 - CVE-2013-7456 gd: incorrect boundary adjustment in
_gdContributionsCalc
1340738 - CVE-2016-5094 php: Integer overflow in php_html_entities()
1347772 - CVE-2016-4473 php: Invalid free() instead of efree() in
phar_extract_file()
1351068 - CVE-2016-5766 gd: Integer Overflow in _gd2GetHeader() resulting in
heap overflow
1351069 - CVE-2016-5767 gd: Integer Overflow in gdImagePaletteToTrueColor()
resulting in heap overflow
1351168 - CVE-2016-5768 php: Double free in _php_mb_regex_ereg_replace_exec
1351171 - CVE-2016-5770 php: Int/size_t confusion in SplFileObject::fread
1351173 - CVE-2016-5771 php: Use After Free Vulnerability in PHP's GC
algorithm and unserialize
1351175 - CVE-2016-5772 php: Double Free Corruption in wddx_deserialize
1351179 - CVE-2016-5773 php: ZipArchive class Use After Free Vulnerability in
PHP's GC algorithm and unserialize
1351603 - CVE-2016-6128 gd: Invalid color index not properly handled
1358395 - CVE-2016-5399 php: Improper error handling in bzread()
1359698 - CVE-2016-6289 php: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in
virtual_file_ex
1359710 - CVE-2016-6290 php: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected
Session Deserialization
1359718 - CVE-2016-6291 php: Out-of-bounds access in
exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE
1359756 - CVE-2016-6292 php: Null pointer dereference in
exif_process_user_comment
1359800 - CVE-2016-6207 php,gd: Integer overflow error within
_gdContributionsAlloc()
1359811 - CVE-2016-6294 php: Out-of-bounds access in locale_accept_from_http
1359815 - CVE-2016-6295 php: Use after free in SNMP with GC and unserialize()
1359822 - CVE-2016-6296 php: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in
simplestring_addn in simplestring.c
1359828 - CVE-2016-6297 php: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in
php_stream_zip_opener
1360322 - CVE-2016-6288 php: Buffer over-read in php_url_parse_ex
1374697 - CVE-2016-7124 php: bypass __wakeup() in deserialization of an
unexpected object
1374698 - CVE-2016-7125 php: Session Data Injection Vulnerability
1374699 - CVE-2016-7126 php: select_colors write out-of-bounds
1374701 - CVE-2016-7127 php: imagegammacorrect allows arbitrary write access
1374704 - CVE-2016-7128 php: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF
1374705 - CVE-2016-7129 php: wddx_deserialize allows illegal memory access
1374707 - CVE-2016-7130 php: wddx_deserialize null dereference
1374708 - CVE-2016-7131 php: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml
1374711 - CVE-2016-7132 php: wddx_deserialize null dereference in
php_wddx_pop_element
6. Package List:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el6.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el6.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-bcmath-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-cli-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-common-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dba-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dbg-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-debuginfo-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-devel-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-embedded-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-enchant-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-fpm-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gd-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gmp-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-imap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-intl-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-ldap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mbstring-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mysqlnd-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-odbc-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-opcache-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pdo-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pgsql-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-process-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pspell-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-recode-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-snmp-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-soap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-tidy-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xml-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xmlrpc-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-runtime-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-scldevel-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el6.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el6.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-bcmath-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-cli-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-common-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dba-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dbg-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-debuginfo-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-devel-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-embedded-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-enchant-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-fpm-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gd-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gmp-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-imap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-intl-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-ldap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mbstring-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mysqlnd-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-odbc-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-opcache-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pdo-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pgsql-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-process-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pspell-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-recode-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-snmp-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-soap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-tidy-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xml-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xmlrpc-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-runtime-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-scldevel-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el6.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el6.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-bcmath-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-cli-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-common-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dba-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dbg-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-debuginfo-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-devel-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-embedded-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-enchant-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-fpm-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gd-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gmp-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-imap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-intl-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-ldap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mbstring-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mysqlnd-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-odbc-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-opcache-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pdo-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pgsql-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-process-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pspell-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-recode-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-snmp-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-soap-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-tidy-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xml-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xmlrpc-5.6.25-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-runtime-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-scldevel-2.3-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-bcmath-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-cli-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-common-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dba-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dbg-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-debuginfo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-devel-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-embedded-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-enchant-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-fpm-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-intl-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-ldap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mbstring-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mysqlnd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-odbc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-opcache-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pdo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pgsql-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-process-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pspell-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-recode-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-snmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-soap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xml-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xmlrpc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-runtime-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-scldevel-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):
Source:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-bcmath-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-cli-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-common-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dba-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dbg-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-debuginfo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-devel-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-embedded-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-enchant-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-fpm-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-intl-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-ldap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mbstring-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mysqlnd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-odbc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-opcache-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pdo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pgsql-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-process-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pspell-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-recode-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-snmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-soap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xml-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xmlrpc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-runtime-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-scldevel-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):
Source:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-bcmath-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-cli-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-common-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dba-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dbg-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-debuginfo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-devel-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-embedded-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-enchant-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-fpm-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-intl-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-ldap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mbstring-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mysqlnd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-odbc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-opcache-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pdo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pgsql-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-process-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pspell-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-recode-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-snmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-soap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xml-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xmlrpc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-runtime-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-scldevel-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.src.rpm
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-php56-php-pear-1.9.5-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-php56-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-bcmath-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-cli-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-common-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dba-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-dbg-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-debuginfo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-devel-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-embedded-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-enchant-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-fpm-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-gmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-intl-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-ldap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mbstring-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-mysqlnd-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-odbc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-opcache-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pdo-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pgsql-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-process-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-pspell-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-recode-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-snmp-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-soap-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xml-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-php-xmlrpc-5.6.25-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-runtime-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-php56-scldevel-2.3-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-7456
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9767
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-2325
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-2326
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-2327
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-2328
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3210
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3217
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5073
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8381
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8383
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8384
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8385
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8386
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8388
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8391
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8392
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8395
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8835
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8865
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8866
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8867
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8873
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8874
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8876
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8877
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8879
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1903
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2554
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3074
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3141
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3142
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4070
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4071
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4072
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4073
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4342
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4343
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4473
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4537
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4538
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4539
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4540
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4541
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4542
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4543
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4544
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5093
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5094
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5096
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5114
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5399
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5766
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5767
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5768
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5770
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5771
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5772
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5773
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6128
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6207
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6288
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6289
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6290
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6291
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6292
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6294
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6295
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6296
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6297
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7124
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7125
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7126
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7127
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7128
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7129
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7130
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7131
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7132
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
