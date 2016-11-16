|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer
|ID:
|DSA-3713-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 16. November 2016, 06:43
|Referenzen:
|http://scarybeastsecurity.blogspot.de/2016/11/0day-exploit-compromising-linux-desktop.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : gst-plugins-bad0.10
CVE ID : not yet available
Chris Evans discovered that the GStreamer 0.10 plugin to decode NES
Sound Format files allowed the execution of arbitrary code. Further
details can be found in his advisory at
0day-exploit-compromising-linux-desktop.html
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.10.23-7.4+deb8u1.
The unstable distribution (sid) no longer contains Gstreamer 0.10.
We recommend that you upgrade your gst-plugins-bad0.10 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|