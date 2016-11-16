Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3713-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 15, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : gst-plugins-bad0.10

CVE ID : not yet available



Chris Evans discovered that the GStreamer 0.10 plugin to decode NES

Sound Format files allowed the execution of arbitrary code. Further

details can be found in his advisory at

0day-exploit-compromising-linux-desktop.html



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.10.23-7.4+deb8u1.



The unstable distribution (sid) no longer contains Gstreamer 0.10.



We recommend that you upgrade your gst-plugins-bad0.10 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

