Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GStreamer
ID: DSA-3713-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 16. November 2016, 06:43
Referenzen: http://scarybeastsecurity.blogspot.de/2016/11/0day-exploit-compromising-linux-desktop.html

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3713-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 15, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : gst-plugins-bad0.10
CVE ID         : not yet available

Chris Evans discovered that the GStreamer 0.10 plugin to decode NES
Sound Format files allowed the execution of arbitrary code. Further
details can be found in his advisory at
0day-exploit-compromising-linux-desktop.html

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.10.23-7.4+deb8u1.

The unstable distribution (sid) no longer contains Gstreamer 0.10.

We recommend that you upgrade your gst-plugins-bad0.10 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=r/Df
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
