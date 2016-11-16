Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in atomic-openshift-utils

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: atomic-openshift-utils security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2778-01

Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2778

Issue date: 2016-11-15

CVE Names: CVE-2016-8628

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openshift-ansible and ansible is now available for OpenShift

Container Platform 3.2 and 3.3.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - noarch

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2 - noarch



3. Description:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private

cloud deployments.



Security Fix(es):



* Ansible fails to properly sanitize fact variables sent from the Ansible

controller. An attacker with the ability to create special variables on the

controller could execute arbitrary commands on Ansible clients as the user

Ansible runs as. (CVE-2016-8628)



This issue was discovered by Michael Scherer (Red Hat).



Bug Fix(es):



* Previous versions of the openshift-ansible code base were not compatible

with the latest Ansible 2.2.0.0 release. This bug fix resolves several

compatibility issues with the GA version of Ansible 2.2.0.0. (BZ#1389928)

(BZ#1389275)



* The hosts.ose.example inventory file had the incorrect openshift_release

version set. This bug fix updates the version to match the channel in which

it is shipped. (BZ#1386333)



* The etcd certificate authority created by the installer had an expiry

date one year in the future. With this bug fix, the expiry date has been

updated to five years, matching the lifespan of other certificate

authorities created by the installer. (BZ#1391548)



* After restarting systemd-journal, master controllers and API services

stopped working. This bug fix updates the installer to set Restart=always

for the master controllers and API services, and this issue no longer

occurs for new installations. For existing clusters, see

https://access.redhat.com/solutions/2749571. (BZ#1378929)



* When using the quick installer to install a cluster with a single master,

the installer messaging suggested that an embedded etcd would be deployed.

In newer versions of the quick installer, this is no longer the case, and a

stand-alone etcd datastore is deployed in this scenario. This bug fix

updates the quick installer messaging to match those changes. (BZ#1383961)



* Upgrades would fail if the /etc/ansible/facts.d/openshift.fact cache was

missing on the system, particularly for co-located master and etcd hosts.

This bug fix improves etcd fact checking during upgrades, and the issue no

longer occurs. (BZ#1391608)



* Containerized upgrades from OpenShift Container Platform 3.2 to 3.3 would

fail to properly create the service signing certificate due to an invalid

path being used in containerized environments. This bug fix corrects that

error, and containerized upgrades now create service signer certificates as

a result. (BZ#1391865)



* Upgrades from OpenShift Container Platform 3.2 to 3.3 could fail with the

error "AnsibleUndefinedVariable: 'dict object' has no attribute

'debug_level'". This bug fix sets missing defaults for debug_level,

and as

a result the upgrade error no longer occurs. (BZ#1392276)



* Previously in embedded environments, etcd 2.x was used to backup the etcd

data before performing an upgrade. However, etcd 2.x has a bug that

prevents backups from working properly, preventing the upgrade playbooks

from running to completion. With this bug fix, etcd 3.0 is now installed

for embedded etcd environments, which resolves the bug allowing upgrades to

proceed normally. This bug only presents itself when using the embedded

etcd service on single master environments. (BZ#1382634)



* Pacemaker clusters are no longer supported, but related code that

remained could in some cases cause upgrade failures. This bug fix removes

the Pacemaker restart logic from the installer to avoid these issues.

(BZ#1382936)



* Previously, upgrades from OpenShift Container Platform 3.1 to 3.2 could

fail due to erroneous host names being added for etcd hosts during backup.

This bug fix addresses issues with conditionals and loops in templates that

caused this problem, and as a result the upgrade errors no longer occur.

(BZ#1392169)



All OpenShift Container Platform users are advised to upgrade to these

updated packages.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



To apply this update, run the following on all hosts where you intend to

initiate Ansible-based installation or upgrade procedures:



# yum update atomic-openshift-utils



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1378929 - [3.3.0.32] Restarting systemd-journald causes master controllers to

die

1382634 - Asynchronous errata upgrade to OSE 3.3.0.34 fails

1382936 - upgrade failed for single master

1383961 - it should be an embedded etcd instead of a separate etcd instance

when quick install with one master

1386333 - Wrong default openshift_release version

1388113 - CVE-2016-8628 ansible: Command injection by compromised server via

fact variables

1389275 - Installation failed when enabling OpenStack cloudprovider

1389928 - AWS/OpenStack cloudprovider wasn't configured in master/node

config

1391548 - Increase default CA lifetime (advanced installation)(https://github.com/openshift/openshift-ansible/pull/2703)

1391608 - Upgrade Playbook from 3.3.0.35 to 3.3.1.3 failed on checking embedded

etcd on multi-master/etcd environment

1391865 - Trouble creating service signer certificate while running upgrade in

containerized environment

1392169 - Evaluate etcd_hosts_to_backup task causes upgrade failure from 3.1 to

3.2

1392276 - Upgrade fails with AnsibleUndefinedVariable



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2:



Source:

ansible-2.2.0.0-1.el7.src.rpm

openshift-ansible-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

ansible-2.2.0.0-1.el7.noarch.rpm

atomic-openshift-utils-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-docs-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-filter-plugins-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-lookup-plugins-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-playbooks-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-roles-3.2.42-1.git.0.6b09be9.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:



Source:

ansible-2.2.0.0-1.el7.src.rpm

openshift-ansible-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

ansible-2.2.0.0-1.el7.noarch.rpm

atomic-openshift-utils-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-callback-plugins-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-docs-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-filter-plugins-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-lookup-plugins-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-playbooks-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm

openshift-ansible-roles-3.3.50-1.git.0.5bdbeaa.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8628

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

