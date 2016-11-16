Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in atomic-openshift

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: atomic-openshift security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2696-01

Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2696

Issue date: 2016-11-15

CVE Names: CVE-2016-8631

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for atomic-openshift is now available for Red Hat OpenShift

Container Platform 3.3.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - x86_64



3. Description:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private

cloud deployments.



This advisory contains the RPM packages for Red Hat OpenShift Container

Platform release 3.3.1.4. See the following advisory for the container

images for this release:



https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2697



Security Fix(es):



* The OpenShift Container Platform 3 router does not properly sort routes

when processing newly added routes. An attacker with access to create

routes can potentially overwrite existing routes and redirect network

traffic for other users to their own site. (CVE-2016-8631)



This issue was discovered by Jordan Liggitt (Red Hat).



All OpenShift Container Platform 3 users are advised to upgrade to these

updated packages and images.



4. Solution:



Before applying this update, make sure all previously released errata

relevant to your system have been applied.



See the OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 documentation, which will be

updated shortly for release 3.3.1.4, for important instructions on how to

upgrade your cluster and fully apply this asynchronous errata update:



https://docs.openshift.com/container-platform/3.3/release_notes/ocp_3_3_rel

ease_notes.html



This update is available via the Red Hat Network. Details on how to use the

Red Hat Network to apply this update are available at

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1390735 - CVE-2016-8631 OSE 3: Router sometimes selects new routes over old

routes when determining claimed hostnames



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:



Source:

atomic-openshift-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

atomic-openshift-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-master-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-node-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-pod-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-tests-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm

tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8631

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYK2CMXlSAg2UNWIIRApsEAJ96Va6HKNglkMNxKNsmGwZMUJPb1wCfWpk6

KQ2Rvw/SRm7IeJlqcQdGNuc=

=BUq1

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





