|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in atomic-openshift
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in atomic-openshift
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2696-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
|Datum:
|Mi, 16. November 2016, 06:47
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8631
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: atomic-openshift security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2696-01
Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2696
Issue date: 2016-11-15
CVE Names: CVE-2016-8631
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for atomic-openshift is now available for Red Hat OpenShift
Container Platform 3.3.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - x86_64
3. Description:
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private
cloud deployments.
This advisory contains the RPM packages for Red Hat OpenShift Container
Platform release 3.3.1.4. See the following advisory for the container
images for this release:
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2697
Security Fix(es):
* The OpenShift Container Platform 3 router does not properly sort routes
when processing newly added routes. An attacker with access to create
routes can potentially overwrite existing routes and redirect network
traffic for other users to their own site. (CVE-2016-8631)
This issue was discovered by Jordan Liggitt (Red Hat).
All OpenShift Container Platform 3 users are advised to upgrade to these
updated packages and images.
4. Solution:
Before applying this update, make sure all previously released errata
relevant to your system have been applied.
See the OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 documentation, which will be
updated shortly for release 3.3.1.4, for important instructions on how to
upgrade your cluster and fully apply this asynchronous errata update:
https://docs.openshift.com/container-platform/3.3/release_notes/ocp_3_3_rel
ease_notes.html
This update is available via the Red Hat Network. Details on how to use the
Red Hat Network to apply this update are available at
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1390735 - CVE-2016-8631 OSE 3: Router sometimes selects new routes over old
routes when determining claimed hostnames
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:
Source:
atomic-openshift-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
atomic-openshift-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-master-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-node-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-pod-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-tests-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.3.1.4-1.git.0.7c8657c.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8631
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYK2CMXlSAg2UNWIIRApsEAJ96Va6HKNglkMNxKNsmGwZMUJPb1wCfWpk6
KQ2Rvw/SRm7IeJlqcQdGNuc=
=BUq1
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|