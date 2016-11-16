Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2766-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2766.html
Issue date: 2016-11-15
CVE Names: CVE-2016-1583 CVE-2016-2143
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, noarch, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that stacking a file system over procfs in the Linux kernel
could lead to a kernel stack overflow due to deep nesting, as demonstrated
by mounting ecryptfs over procfs and creating a recursion by mapping
/proc/environ. An unprivileged, local user could potentially use this flaw
to escalate their privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-1583, Important)
* It was reported that on s390x, the fork of a process with four page table
levels will cause memory corruption with a variety of symptoms. All
processes are created with three level page table and a limit of 4TB for
the address space. If the parent process has four page table levels with a
limit of 8PB, the function that duplicates the address space will try to
copy memory areas outside of the address space limit for the child process.
(CVE-2016-2143, Moderate)
Bug Fix(es):
* Use of a multi-threaded workload with high memory mappings sometiems
caused a kernel panic, due to a race condition between the context switch
and the pagetable upgrade. This update fixes the switch_mm() by using the
complete asce parameter instead of the asce_bits parameter. As a result,
the kernel no longer panics in the described scenario. (BZ#1377472)
* When iptables created the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) reset
packet, a kernel crash could occur due to uninitialized pointer to the TCP
header within the Socket Buffer (SKB). This update fixes the transport
header pointer in TCP reset for both IPv4 and IPv6, and the kernel no
longer crashes in the described situation.(BZ#1372266)
* Previously, when the Enhanced Error Handling (EEH) mechanism did not
block the PCI configuration space access and an error was detected, a
kernel panic occurred. This update fixes EEH to fix this problem. As a
result, the kernel no longer panics in the described scenario. (BZ#1379596)
* When the lockd service failed to start up completely, the notifier blocks
were in some cases registered on a notification chain multiple times, which
caused the occurrence of a circular list on the notification chain.
Consequently, a soft lock-up or a kernel oops occurred. With this update,
the notifier blocks are unregistered if lockd fails to start up completely,
and the soft lock-ups or the kernel oopses no longer occur under the
described circumstances. (BZ#1375637)
* When the Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) was configured, the FCoE
MaxFrameSize parameter was incorrectly restricted to 1452. With this
update, the NETIF_F_ALL_FCOE symbol
is no longer ignored, which fixes this bug. MaxFrameSize is now restricted
to 2112, which is the correct value. (BZ#1381592)
* When the fnic driver was installed on Cisco UCS Blade Server, the discs
were under certain circumstances put into the offline state with the
following error message: "Medium access timeout failure. Offlining
disk!".
This update fixes fnic to set the Small Computer System Interface (SCSI)
status as DID_ABORT after a successful abort operation. As a result, the
discs are no longer put into the offlined state in the described situation.
(BZ#1382620)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1308908 - CVE-2016-2143 kernel: Fork of large process causes memory corruption
1344721 - CVE-2016-1583 kernel: Stack overflow via ecryptfs and
/proc/$pid/environ
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm
i386:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
i386:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm
i386:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-bootwrapper-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-kdump-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-kdump-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-kdump-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
i386:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
ppc64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
kernel-kdump-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm
i386:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
i386:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1583
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2143
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
