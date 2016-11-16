Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2766-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2766.html

Issue date: 2016-11-15

CVE Names: CVE-2016-1583 CVE-2016-2143

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, noarch, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that stacking a file system over procfs in the Linux kernel

could lead to a kernel stack overflow due to deep nesting, as demonstrated

by mounting ecryptfs over procfs and creating a recursion by mapping

/proc/environ. An unprivileged, local user could potentially use this flaw

to escalate their privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-1583, Important)



* It was reported that on s390x, the fork of a process with four page table

levels will cause memory corruption with a variety of symptoms. All

processes are created with three level page table and a limit of 4TB for

the address space. If the parent process has four page table levels with a

limit of 8PB, the function that duplicates the address space will try to

copy memory areas outside of the address space limit for the child process.

(CVE-2016-2143, Moderate)



Bug Fix(es):



* Use of a multi-threaded workload with high memory mappings sometiems

caused a kernel panic, due to a race condition between the context switch

and the pagetable upgrade. This update fixes the switch_mm() by using the

complete asce parameter instead of the asce_bits parameter. As a result,

the kernel no longer panics in the described scenario. (BZ#1377472)



* When iptables created the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) reset

packet, a kernel crash could occur due to uninitialized pointer to the TCP

header within the Socket Buffer (SKB). This update fixes the transport

header pointer in TCP reset for both IPv4 and IPv6, and the kernel no

longer crashes in the described situation.(BZ#1372266)



* Previously, when the Enhanced Error Handling (EEH) mechanism did not

block the PCI configuration space access and an error was detected, a

kernel panic occurred. This update fixes EEH to fix this problem. As a

result, the kernel no longer panics in the described scenario. (BZ#1379596)



* When the lockd service failed to start up completely, the notifier blocks

were in some cases registered on a notification chain multiple times, which

caused the occurrence of a circular list on the notification chain.

Consequently, a soft lock-up or a kernel oops occurred. With this update,

the notifier blocks are unregistered if lockd fails to start up completely,

and the soft lock-ups or the kernel oopses no longer occur under the

described circumstances. (BZ#1375637)



* When the Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) was configured, the FCoE

MaxFrameSize parameter was incorrectly restricted to 1452. With this

update, the NETIF_F_ALL_FCOE symbol

is no longer ignored, which fixes this bug. MaxFrameSize is now restricted

to 2112, which is the correct value. (BZ#1381592)



* When the fnic driver was installed on Cisco UCS Blade Server, the discs

were under certain circumstances put into the offline state with the

following error message: "Medium access timeout failure. Offlining

disk!".

This update fixes fnic to set the Small Computer System Interface (SCSI)

status as DID_ABORT after a successful abort operation. As a result, the

discs are no longer put into the offlined state in the described situation.

(BZ#1382620)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1308908 - CVE-2016-2143 kernel: Fork of large process causes memory corruption

1344721 - CVE-2016-1583 kernel: Stack overflow via ecryptfs and

/proc/$pid/environ



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm



i386:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm



i386:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.src.rpm



i386:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.11.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1583

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2143

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

