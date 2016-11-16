Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in 389-ds-base

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: 389-ds-base security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2765-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2765.html

Issue date: 2016-11-15

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4992 CVE-2016-5405 CVE-2016-5416

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The

base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)

server and command-line utilities for server administration.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that 389 Directory Server was vulnerable to a flaw in which

the default ACI (Access Control Instructions) could be read by an anonymous

user. This could lead to leakage of sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5416)



* An information disclosure flaw was found in 389 Directory Server. A user

with no access to objects in certain LDAP sub-tree could send LDAP ADD

operations with a specific object name. The error message returned to the

user was different based on whether the target object existed or not.

(CVE-2016-4992)



* It was found that 389 Directory Server was vulnerable to a remote

password disclosure via timing attack. A remote attacker could possibly use

this flaw to retrieve directory server password after many tries.

(CVE-2016-5405)



The CVE-2016-5416 issue was discovered by Viktor Ashirov (Red Hat); the

CVE-2016-4992 issue was discovered by Petr Spacek (Red Hat) and Martin

Basti (Red Hat); and the CVE-2016-5405 issue was discovered by William

Brown (Red Hat).



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, a bug in the changelog iterator buffer caused it to point to

an incorrect position when reloading the buffer. This caused replication to

skip parts of the changelog, and consequently some changes were not

replicated. This bug has been fixed, and replication data loss due to an

incorrectly reloaded changelog buffer no longer occurs. (BZ#1354331)



* Previously, if internal modifications were generated on a consumer (for

example by the Account Policy plug-in) and additional changes to the same

attributes were received from replication, a bug caused Directory Server to

accumulate state information on the consumer. The bug has been fixed by

making sure that replace operations are only applied if they are newer than

existing attribute deletion change sequence numbers (CSNs), and state

information no longer accumulates in this situation. (BZ#1379599)



Enhancement(s):



* In a multi-master replication environment where multiple masters receive

updates at the same time, it was previously possible for a single master to

obtain exclusive access to a replica and hold it for a very long time due

to problems such as a slow network connection. During this time, other

masters were blocked from accessing the same replica, which considerably

slowed down the replication process. This update adds a new configuration

attribute, "nsds5ReplicaReleaseTimeout", which can be used to specify a

timeout in seconds. After the specified timeout period passes, the master

releases the replica, allowing other masters to access it and send their

updates. (BZ#1358390)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1347760 - CVE-2016-4992 389-ds-base: Information disclosure via repeated use of

LDAP ADD operation

1349540 - CVE-2016-5416 389-ds-base: ACI readable by anonymous user

1354331 - Replication changelog can incorrectly skip over updates

1358865 - CVE-2016-5405 389-ds-base: Password verification vulnerable to timing

attack

1376676 - Backport AES storage scheme plugin.

1381153 - Crash in import_wait_for_space_in_fifo().



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-84.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4992

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5405

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5416

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYK2a7XlSAg2UNWIIRAn2YAJ4qLOZX5POqUO/GgIO4yrH1l8tn+gCeLSoE

3HdWcynnsBuRopA0BDROqBg=

=QCHc

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





