Sicherheit: Anpassung wegen MySQL-Update in akonadi

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3714-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 15, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : akonadi

Debian Bug : 843534



In some configurations the MySQL storage backend for Akonadi, an

extensible cross-desktop Personal Information Management (PIM) storage

service failed to start after applying the MySQL 5.5.53 security upgrade.



This update extends the /etc/akonadi/mysql-global.conf configuration

file to restore compatibility (version 1.13.0-2+deb8u2).



We recommend that you upgrade your akonadi packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJYK4hgAAoJEBDCk7bDfE420cEP/0yOB95RWA0LbVaI8htkZoe3

i0laOIF6zyLf/WUDsk8D9/TYeCt06bdJaS8CFg41OyiqSNf1fohzMPvFjStR5K39

+7so1SdO3XI393Jp0vxJwu1m0m7/SVycShw1vxrDNb1TC7I+ZKaco3xfPey9ruv5

TOC5ycCcZj6ud5EADNbUHl2nxKgqxCBlHGcrluzO92zngzm9LNZzF9zR5Pkoibth

nEBTS9cOSbeQ0DLJ/guwf1xNfqeCbirF+YipsG6wh3OFnpJa+cU/c4FDmxLGMop6

98zmPF4xSjIEt+L9SGGu8CY4Co15g86UcxHgv2Fl5F6AakA3FvjGJweGHR0kq4cm

UFf95/Cj4Ph6H5m6SThT0CPX5vN7uzGY/esgR1TynT0sy90xYTGQjoga0+HsTHGP

/il5R4FicuvPmmeXCnFepjgZoQ4sKmDPSe4ktSsn03vaKLUoV/hyKJaNanLVEJgi

wZwkAqcXT19i0NPSfLEaLY7xQYYmF/SaUVpVG1ktGuN8y1dn4gOZrzbdqxAuTvLe

Vq59zo5nA6RnXcFYqVZjKex9OR4sSGfLi1T2SEVpjx2be4K0aVTjYnK8NM275zMf

MYfAXH/jUhXw3KGnPwOaGhj1zrw6dO5sQryULidPe9J4Bh/KzYOCFxWnYuwf2S/3

5/mHVfiLD6DEl9gCFOmN

=RFJA

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

