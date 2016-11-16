Login

Sicherheit: Anpassung wegen MySQL-Update in akonadi
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Anpassung wegen MySQL-Update in akonadi
ID: DSA-3714-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 16. November 2016, 16:36
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3714-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 15, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : akonadi
Debian Bug     : 843534

In some configurations the MySQL storage backend for Akonadi, an
extensible cross-desktop Personal Information Management (PIM) storage
service failed to start after applying the MySQL 5.5.53 security upgrade.

This update extends the /etc/akonadi/mysql-global.conf configuration
file to restore compatibility (version 1.13.0-2+deb8u2).

We recommend that you upgrade your akonadi packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
