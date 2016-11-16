|
Sicherheit: Anpassung wegen MySQL-Update in akonadi
|Anpassung wegen MySQL-Update in akonadi
|DSA-3714-1
|Debian
|Keine Angabe
|Mi, 16. November 2016, 16:36
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3714-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 15, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : akonadi
Debian Bug : 843534
In some configurations the MySQL storage backend for Akonadi, an
extensible cross-desktop Personal Information Management (PIM) storage
service failed to start after applying the MySQL 5.5.53 security upgrade.
This update extends the /etc/akonadi/mysql-global.conf configuration
file to restore compatibility (version 1.13.0-2+deb8u2).
We recommend that you upgrade your akonadi packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=RFJA
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
