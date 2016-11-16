Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2780-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html

Issue date: 2016-11-16

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296

CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064 CVE-2016-9066

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red

Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.



This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.5.0 ESR.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running

Firefox. (CVE-2016-5296, CVE-2016-5297, CVE-2016-9066, CVE-2016-5291,

CVE-2016-5290)



* A flaw was found in the way Add-on update process was handled by Firefox.

A Man-in-the-Middle attacker could use this flaw to install a malicious

signed add-on update. (CVE-2016-9064)



Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Abhishek Arya, André Bargull, Samuel Groß, Yuyang

Zhou, Olli Pettay, Christian Holler, Ehsan Akhgari, Jon Coppeard, Gary

Kwong, Tooru Fujisawa, Philipp, and Randell Jesup as the original

reporters.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1395055 - CVE-2016-5296 Mozilla: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in

rasterize_edges_1 (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)

1395058 - CVE-2016-5297 Mozilla: Incorrect argument length checking in

Javascript (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)

1395060 - CVE-2016-9064 Mozilla: Addons update must verify IDs match between

current and new versions (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)

1395061 - CVE-2016-9066 Mozilla: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow

in nsScriptLoadHandler (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)

1395065 - CVE-2016-5291 Mozilla: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML

file and saved shortcut file (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)

1395066 - CVE-2016-5290 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 45.5 (MFSA

2016-90)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm



ppc:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



ppc64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm



s390x:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm

firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical

https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.5



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYLBgvXlSAg2UNWIIRAofrAJ4nv7mtfljXsTHafmo+yakcPagRbACdHttJ

2WQWvwfhGp2UJeXoW79taxE=

=i5sq

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

