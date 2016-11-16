Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: firefox security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2780-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html
Issue date: 2016-11-16
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296
CVE-2016-5297 CVE-2016-9064 CVE-2016-9066
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5, Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ppc, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Mozilla Firefox is an open source web browser.
This update upgrades Firefox to version 45.5.0 ESR.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Firefox to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Firefox. (CVE-2016-5296, CVE-2016-5297, CVE-2016-9066, CVE-2016-5291,
CVE-2016-5290)
* A flaw was found in the way Add-on update process was handled by Firefox.
A Man-in-the-Middle attacker could use this flaw to install a malicious
signed add-on update. (CVE-2016-9064)
Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Abhishek Arya, André Bargull, Samuel Groß, Yuyang
Zhou, Olli Pettay, Christian Holler, Ehsan Akhgari, Jon Coppeard, Gary
Kwong, Tooru Fujisawa, Philipp, and Randell Jesup as the original
reporters.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1395055 - CVE-2016-5296 Mozilla: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in
rasterize_edges_1 (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)
1395058 - CVE-2016-5297 Mozilla: Incorrect argument length checking in
Javascript (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)
1395060 - CVE-2016-9064 Mozilla: Addons update must verify IDs match between
current and new versions (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)
1395061 - CVE-2016-9066 Mozilla: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow
in nsScriptLoadHandler (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)
1395065 - CVE-2016-5291 Mozilla: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML
file and saved shortcut file (MFSA 2016-89, MFSA 2016-90)
1395066 - CVE-2016-5290 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 45.5 (MFSA
2016-90)
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
ppc:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm
i386:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
ppc64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.ppc.rpm
s390x:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.s390.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
firefox-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
firefox-debuginfo-45.5.0-1.el7_3.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.5
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
