Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in libuv
Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in libuv
201611-10
Gentoo
Keine Angabe
Do, 17. November 2016, 12:04
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0278
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: libuv: Privilege escalation
Date: November 17, 2016
Bugs: #540826
ID: 201611-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in libuv could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
==========
libuv is a multi-platform support library with a focus on asynchronous
I/O.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/libuv < 1.4.2 >= 1.4.2
Description
===========
It was discovered that libuv does not call setgroups before calling
setuid/setgid. If this is not called, then even though the uid has
been dropped, there may still be groups associated that permit
superuser privileges.
Impact
======
Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges via unspecified
vectors.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All libuv users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=dev-libs/libuv-1.4.2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0278
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0278
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-10
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|