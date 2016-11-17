Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in libuv

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-10

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libuv: Privilege escalation

Date: November 17, 2016

Bugs: #540826

ID: 201611-10



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in libuv could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

==========



libuv is a multi-platform support library with a focus on asynchronous

I/O.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/libuv < 1.4.2 >= 1.4.2



Description

===========



It was discovered that libuv does not call setgroups before calling

setuid/setgid. If this is not called, then even though the uid has

been dropped, there may still be groups associated that permit

superuser privileges.



Impact

======



Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges via unspecified

vectors.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All libuv users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=dev-libs/libuv-1.4.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0278

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0278



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-10



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





