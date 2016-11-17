Login

Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in libuv
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in libuv
ID: 201611-10
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 17. November 2016, 12:04
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0278

Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-10 ] libuv: Privilege escalation

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libuv: Privilege escalation
     Date: November 17, 2016
     Bugs: #540826
       ID: 201611-10

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in libuv could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
==========

libuv is a multi-platform support library with a focus on asynchronous
I/O.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/libuv               < 1.4.2                    >= 1.4.2 

Description
===========

It was discovered that libuv does not call setgroups before calling
setuid/setgid.  If this is not called, then even though the uid has
been dropped, there may still be groups associated that permit
superuser privileges.

Impact
======

Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges via unspecified
vectors.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libuv users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --verbose --oneshot ">=dev-libs/libuv-1.4.2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0278
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0278

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-10

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


