Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenSSL

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: openssl security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2802-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2802.html
Issue date: 2016-11-17
CVE Names: CVE-2016-6304
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for openssl is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2
Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4 Advanced Update
Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6.6 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 Telco
Extended Update Support, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.7 Extended Update
Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x,
x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64
3. Description:
OpenSSL is a toolkit that implements the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and
Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols, as well as a full-strength
general-purpose cryptography library.
Security Fix(es):
* A memory leak flaw was found in the way OpenSSL handled TLS status
request extension data during session renegotiation. A remote attacker
could cause a TLS server using OpenSSL to consume an excessive amount of
memory and, possibly, exit unexpectedly after exhausting all available
memory, if it enabled OCSP stapling support. (CVE-2016-6304)
Red Hat would like to thank the OpenSSL project for reporting this issue.
Upstream acknowledges Shi Lei (Gear Team of Qihoo 360 Inc.) as the original
reporter.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
For the update to take effect, all services linked to the OpenSSL library
must be restarted, or the system rebooted.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1377600 - CVE-2016-6304 openssl: OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory
growth
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7):
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):
Source:
openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4):
Source:
openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.src.rpm
i386:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
ppc64:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2):
Source:
openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4):
Source:
openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.6):
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.6):
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7):
i386:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm
ppc64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYLbP7XlSAg2UNWIIRAp5tAKCPi56Lgn/UzaemTAcxX526F4WSvwCcDmpt
odJter//hQBSZ60RMWT3Fec=
=EFnZ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list