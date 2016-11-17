Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenSSL

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: openssl security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2802-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2802.html

Issue date: 2016-11-17

CVE Names: CVE-2016-6304

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openssl is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2

Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4 Advanced Update

Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 6.5 Telco Extended Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6.6 Advanced Update Support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 Telco

Extended Update Support, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.7 Extended Update

Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x,

x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6) - x86_64



3. Description:



OpenSSL is a toolkit that implements the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and

Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols, as well as a full-strength

general-purpose cryptography library.



Security Fix(es):



* A memory leak flaw was found in the way OpenSSL handled TLS status

request extension data during session renegotiation. A remote attacker

could cause a TLS server using OpenSSL to consume an excessive amount of

memory and, possibly, exit unexpectedly after exhausting all available

memory, if it enabled OCSP stapling support. (CVE-2016-6304)



Red Hat would like to thank the OpenSSL project for reporting this issue.

Upstream acknowledges Shi Lei (Gear Team of Qihoo 360 Inc.) as the original

reporter.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



For the update to take effect, all services linked to the OpenSSL library

must be restarted, or the system rebooted.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1377600 - CVE-2016-6304 openssl: OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory

growth



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):



Source:

openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4):



Source:

openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.6):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server TUS (v. 6.6):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.src.rpm



i386:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2):



Source:

openssl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.0-20.el6_2.9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4):



Source:

openssl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.0-27.el6_4.6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.5):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-16.el6_5.17.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.6):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional TUS (v. 6.6):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-30.el6_6.13.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7):



i386:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

