Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2837-1

Rating: important

References: #1001900 #1004924 #1005274

Cross-References: CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application

crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted

to webp (bsc#1001900)

- CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)

- CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()

(bsc#1005274)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1308=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



apache2-mod_php5-5.5.14-65.1

apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-5.5.14-65.1

php5-bcmath-5.5.14-65.1

php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-bz2-5.5.14-65.1

php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-calendar-5.5.14-65.1

php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-ctype-5.5.14-65.1

php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-curl-5.5.14-65.1

php5-curl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-dba-5.5.14-65.1

php5-dba-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-debugsource-5.5.14-65.1

php5-devel-5.5.14-65.1

php5-dom-5.5.14-65.1

php5-dom-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-enchant-5.5.14-65.1

php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-exif-5.5.14-65.1

php5-exif-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-fastcgi-5.5.14-65.1

php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-fileinfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-firebird-5.5.14-65.1

php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-fpm-5.5.14-65.1

php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-ftp-5.5.14-65.1

php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-gd-5.5.14-65.1

php5-gd-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-gettext-5.5.14-65.1

php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-gmp-5.5.14-65.1

php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-iconv-5.5.14-65.1

php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-imap-5.5.14-65.1

php5-imap-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-intl-5.5.14-65.1

php5-intl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-json-5.5.14-65.1

php5-json-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-ldap-5.5.14-65.1

php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mbstring-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mcrypt-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mssql-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mysql-5.5.14-65.1

php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-odbc-5.5.14-65.1

php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-opcache-5.5.14-65.1

php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-openssl-5.5.14-65.1

php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pcntl-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pdo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pgsql-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-phar-5.5.14-65.1

php5-phar-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-posix-5.5.14-65.1

php5-posix-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pspell-5.5.14-65.1

php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-readline-5.5.14-65.1

php5-readline-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-shmop-5.5.14-65.1

php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-snmp-5.5.14-65.1

php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-soap-5.5.14-65.1

php5-soap-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sockets-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sqlite-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-suhosin-5.5.14-65.1

php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sysvmsg-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sysvsem-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sysvshm-5.5.14-65.1

php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-tidy-5.5.14-65.1

php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-tokenizer-5.5.14-65.1

php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-wddx-5.5.14-65.1

php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xmlreader-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xmlrpc-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xmlwriter-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xsl-5.5.14-65.1

php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-zip-5.5.14-65.1

php5-zip-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

php5-zlib-5.5.14-65.1

php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



php5-pear-5.5.14-65.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6911.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8670.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004924

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005274



