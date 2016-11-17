Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2837-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Do, 17. November 2016, 23:43
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2837-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001900 #1004924 #1005274 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application
     crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted
     to webp (bsc#1001900)
   - CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)
   - CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()
     (bsc#1005274)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1308=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php5-5.5.14-65.1
      apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-bcmath-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-bz2-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-calendar-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-ctype-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-curl-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-curl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-dba-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-dba-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-debugsource-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-devel-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-dom-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-dom-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-enchant-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-exif-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-exif-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-fastcgi-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-fileinfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-firebird-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-firebird-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-fpm-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-ftp-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-gd-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-gd-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-gettext-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-gmp-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-iconv-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-imap-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-imap-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-intl-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-intl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-json-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-json-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-ldap-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mbstring-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mcrypt-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mssql-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mssql-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mysql-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-odbc-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-opcache-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-openssl-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pcntl-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pdo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pgsql-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-phar-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-phar-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-posix-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-posix-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pspell-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-readline-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-readline-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-shmop-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-snmp-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-soap-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-soap-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sockets-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sqlite-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-suhosin-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sysvmsg-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sysvsem-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sysvshm-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-tidy-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-tidy-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-tokenizer-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-wddx-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xmlreader-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xmlrpc-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xmlwriter-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xsl-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-zip-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-zip-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-zlib-5.5.14-65.1
      php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.5.14-65.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      php5-pear-5.5.14-65.1


