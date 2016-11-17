Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gst-plugins-bad1.0 und gst-plugins-bad0.10

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3717-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 17, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : gst-plugins-bad1.0 / gst-plugins-bad0.10

CVE ID : not yet available



Chris Evans discovered that the GStreamer plugin to decode VMware screen

capture files allowed the execution of arbitrary code.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.4.4-2.1+deb8u1 of gst-plugins-bad1.0 and version

0.10.23-7.4+deb8u2 of gst-plugins-bad0.10.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.10.1-1 of gst-plugins-bad1.0.



We recommend that you upgrade your gst-plugins-bad1.0 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

