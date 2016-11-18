|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2861-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Fr, 18. November 2016, 20:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9075
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9073
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5289
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9070
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9068
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9077
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5292
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9076
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9071
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9067
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9063
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9069
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2861-1
Rating: important
References: #1009026 #1010395 #1010399 #1010401 #1010402
#1010404 #1010405 #1010406 #1010408 #1010409
#1010410 #1010420 #1010421 #1010422 #1010423
#1010424 #1010425 #1010426 #1010427
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5289 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291
CVE-2016-5292 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297
CVE-2016-9063 CVE-2016-9064 CVE-2016-9066
CVE-2016-9067 CVE-2016-9068 CVE-2016-9069
CVE-2016-9070 CVE-2016-9071 CVE-2016-9073
CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9075 CVE-2016-9076
CVE-2016-9077
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 19 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Mozilla Firefox 50.0 fixes a number of security issues.
The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Mozilla Firefox (MFSA 2016-89):
- CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
(bmo#1292443)
- CVE-2016-5292: URL parsing causes crash (bmo#1288482)
- CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
(bmo#1303678)
- CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and
new versions (bmo#1303418)
- CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
nsScriptLoadHandler (bmo#1299686)
- CVE-2016-9067: heap-use-after-free in nsINode::ReplaceOrInsertBefore
(bmo#1301777, bmo#1308922 (CVE-2016-9069))
- CVE-2016-9068: heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver (bmo#1302973)
- CVE-2016-9075: WebExtensions can access the mozAddonManager API and use
it to gain elevated privileges (bmo#1295324)
- CVE-2016-9077: Canvas filters allow feDisplacementMaps to be applied to
cross-origin images, allowing timing attacks on them (bmo#1298552)
- CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
saved shortcut file (bmo#1292159)
- CVE-2016-9070: Sidebar bookmark can have reference to chrome window
(bmo#1281071)
- CVE-2016-9073: windows.create schema doesn't specify "format":
"relativeUrl" (bmo#1289273)
- CVE-2016-9076: select dropdown menu can be used for URL bar spoofing on
e10s (bmo#1276976)
- CVE-2016-9063: Possible integer overflow to fix inside XML_Parse in
expat (bmo#1274777)
- CVE-2016-9071: Probe browser history via HSTS/301 redirect + CSP
(bmo#1285003)
- CVE-2016-5289: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50
- CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR
45.5
The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Mozilla NSS 3.26.1:
- CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler
(bmo#1293334)
Mozilla Firefox now requires mozilla-nss 3.26.2.
New features in Mozilla Firefox:
- Updates to keyboard shortcuts Set a preference to have Ctrl+Tab cycle
through tabs in recently used order View a page in Reader Mode by using
Ctrl+Alt+R
- Added option to Find in page that allows users to limit search to whole
words only
- Added download protection for a large number of executable file types on
Windows, Mac and Linux
- Fixed rendering of dashed and dotted borders with rounded corners
(border-radius)
- Added a built-in Emoji set for operating systems without native Emoji
fonts
- Blocked versions of libavcodec older than 54.35.1
- additional locale
mozilla-nss was updated to 3.26.2, incorporating the following changes:
- the selfserv test utility has been enhanced to support ALPN (HTTP/1.1)
and 0-RTT
- The following CA certificate was added: CN = ISRG Root X1
- NPN is disabled and ALPN is enabled by default
- MD5 signature algorithms sent by the server in CertificateRequest
messages are now properly ignored
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1334=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1334=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1334=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-50.0-39.2
MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0-39.2
MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0-39.2
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0-39.2
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0-39.2
MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0-39.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0-39.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0-39.2
libfreebl3-3.26.2-32.1
libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-devel-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-tools-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
libfreebl3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-50.0-39.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0-39.1
MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0-39.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0-39.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0-39.1
MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0-39.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0-39.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0-39.1
libfreebl3-3.26.2-32.1
libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-devel-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-tools-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
libfreebl3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-50.0-88.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0-88.1
MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0-88.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0-88.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0-88.1
MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0-88.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0-88.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0-88.1
libfreebl3-3.26.2-49.1
libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
libsoftokn3-3.26.2-49.1
libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-certs-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-devel-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-tools-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
libfreebl3-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
libsoftokn3-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5289.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5292.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9063.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9067.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9068.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9069.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9070.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9071.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9073.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9074.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9075.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9076.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9077.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009026
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010395
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010399
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010401
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010402
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010404
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010405
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010406
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010408
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010409
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010410
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010420
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010421
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010422
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010423
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010424
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010425
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010426
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010427
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|