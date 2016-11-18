Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mozilla-nss und Mozilla Firefox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2861-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Fr, 18. November 2016, 20:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9075
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9073
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5289
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9070
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9068
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9077
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5292
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9076
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9071
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9067
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9063
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9069

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox, mozilla-nss
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2861-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009026 #1010395 #1010399 #1010401 #1010402 
                    #1010404 #1010405 #1010406 #1010408 #1010409 
                    #1010410 #1010420 #1010421 #1010422 #1010423 
                    #1010424 #1010425 #1010426 #1010427 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5289 CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291
                    CVE-2016-5292 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297
                    CVE-2016-9063 CVE-2016-9064 CVE-2016-9066
                    CVE-2016-9067 CVE-2016-9068 CVE-2016-9069
                    CVE-2016-9070 CVE-2016-9071 CVE-2016-9073
                    CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9075 CVE-2016-9076
                    CVE-2016-9077
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 19 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Mozilla Firefox 50.0 fixes a number of security issues.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Mozilla Firefox (MFSA 2016-89):

   - CVE-2016-5296: Heap-buffer-overflow WRITE in rasterize_edges_1
     (bmo#1292443)
   - CVE-2016-5292: URL parsing causes crash (bmo#1288482)
   - CVE-2016-5297: Incorrect argument length checking in Javascript
     (bmo#1303678)
   - CVE-2016-9064: Addons update must verify IDs match between current and
     new versions (bmo#1303418)
   - CVE-2016-9066: Integer overflow leading to a buffer overflow in
     nsScriptLoadHandler (bmo#1299686)
   - CVE-2016-9067: heap-use-after-free in nsINode::ReplaceOrInsertBefore
     (bmo#1301777, bmo#1308922 (CVE-2016-9069))
   - CVE-2016-9068: heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver (bmo#1302973)
   - CVE-2016-9075: WebExtensions can access the mozAddonManager API and use
     it to gain elevated privileges (bmo#1295324)
   - CVE-2016-9077: Canvas filters allow feDisplacementMaps to be applied to
     cross-origin images, allowing timing attacks on them (bmo#1298552)
   - CVE-2016-5291: Same-origin policy violation using local HTML file and
     saved shortcut file (bmo#1292159)
   - CVE-2016-9070: Sidebar bookmark can have reference to chrome window
     (bmo#1281071)
   - CVE-2016-9073: windows.create schema doesn't specify "format":
     "relativeUrl" (bmo#1289273)
   - CVE-2016-9076: select dropdown menu can be used for URL bar spoofing on
     e10s (bmo#1276976)
   - CVE-2016-9063: Possible integer overflow to fix inside XML_Parse in
     expat (bmo#1274777)
   - CVE-2016-9071: Probe browser history via HSTS/301 redirect + CSP
     (bmo#1285003)
   - CVE-2016-5289: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50
   - CVE-2016-5290: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50 and Firefox ESR
     45.5

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed in Mozilla NSS 3.26.1:

   - CVE-2016-9074: Insufficient timing side-channel resistance in divSpoiler
     (bmo#1293334)

   Mozilla Firefox now requires mozilla-nss 3.26.2.

   New features in Mozilla Firefox:

   - Updates to keyboard shortcuts Set a preference to have Ctrl+Tab cycle
     through tabs in recently used order View a page in Reader Mode by using
     Ctrl+Alt+R
   - Added option to Find in page that allows users to limit search to whole
     words only
   - Added download protection for a large number of executable file types on
     Windows, Mac and Linux
   - Fixed rendering of dashed and dotted borders with rounded corners
     (border-radius)
   - Added a built-in Emoji set for operating systems without native Emoji
     fonts
   - Blocked versions of libavcodec older than 54.35.1
   - additional locale

   mozilla-nss was updated to 3.26.2, incorporating the following changes:

   - the selfserv test utility has been enhanced to support ALPN (HTTP/1.1)
     and 0-RTT
   - The following CA certificate was added: CN = ISRG Root X1
   - NPN is disabled and ALPN is enabled by default
   - MD5 signature algorithms sent by the server in CertificateRequest
     messages are now properly ignored


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1334=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1334=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1334=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.0-39.2
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0-39.2
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0-39.2
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0-39.2
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0-39.2
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0-39.2
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0-39.2
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0-39.2
      libfreebl3-3.26.2-32.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.0-39.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0-39.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0-39.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0-39.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0-39.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0-39.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0-39.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0-39.1
      libfreebl3-3.26.2-32.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.26.2-32.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.26.2-32.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-32.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.0-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.0-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.0-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.0-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.0-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.0-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.0-88.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.0-88.1
      libfreebl3-3.26.2-49.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
      libsoftokn3-3.26.2-49.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-debugsource-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-devel-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-tools-debuginfo-3.26.2-49.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      libfreebl3-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      libfreebl3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      libsoftokn3-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      libsoftokn3-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-certs-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-32bit-3.26.2-49.1
      mozilla-nss-sysinit-debuginfo-32bit-3.26.2-49.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5289.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5290.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5291.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5292.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5296.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5297.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9063.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9064.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9066.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9067.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9068.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9069.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9070.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9071.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9073.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9074.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9075.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9076.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9077.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009026
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010395
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010399
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010401
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010402
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010404
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010405
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010406
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010408
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010409
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010410
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010420
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010421
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010422
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010423
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010424
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010425
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010426
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010427

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Li­nu­xCon wird zum Open Sour­ce Sum­mit

3
Goog­le Pixel nutzt ex­t4-Ver­schlüs­selung

1
OpenSu­se Leap 42.2 für Po­wer­PC vor­ge­stellt

0
De­bi­an möch­te seine Com­mu­ni­ty bes­ser ken­nen­ler­nen

7
Oc­ta­ve 4.2.0 er­schie­nen

13
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

21
Mi­cro­soft tritt der Linux Foun­da­ti­on bei

1
Steam­VR für Linux in we­ni­gen Mo­na­ten

45
Open­suse Leap 42.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

16
Aus­blick auf Ubu­ntu 17.04 und dar­über hin­aus
 
Werbung