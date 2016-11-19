Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 18, 2016
Bugs: #594368, #594520, #595192, #596048, #596738, #596752,
#596774, #596776, #597108, #597110, #598044, #598046, #598328
ID: 201611-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which
could cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-emulation/qemu < 2.7.0-r6 >= 2.7.0-r6
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A privileged user /process within a guest QEMU environment can cause a
Denial of Service condition against the QEMU guest process or the host.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.7.0-r6"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7161
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7161
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7423
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7423
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7466
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7466
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7907
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7907
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7908
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7908
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7909
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7909
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7994
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7994
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-8576
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8576
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-8577
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8577
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-8578
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8578
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-8668
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8668
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-8669
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8669
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-8909
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8909
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-8910
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8910
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-9102
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9102
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-9103
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9103
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-9104
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9104
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-9105
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9105
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-11
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
