Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-11

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 18, 2016

Bugs: #594368, #594520, #595192, #596048, #596738, #596752,

#596774, #596776, #597108, #597110, #598044, #598046, #598328

ID: 201611-11



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which

could cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-emulation/qemu < 2.7.0-r6 >= 2.7.0-r6



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A privileged user /process within a guest QEMU environment can cause a

Denial of Service condition against the QEMU guest process or the host.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.7.0-r6"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7161

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7161

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7423

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7423

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-7466

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7466

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-7907

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7907

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-7908

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7908

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-7909

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7909

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-7994

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7994

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-8576

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8576

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-8577

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8577

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-8578

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8578

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-8668

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8668

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-8669

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8669

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-8909

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8909

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-8910

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8910

[ 15 ] CVE-2016-9102

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9102

[ 16 ] CVE-2016-9103

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9103

[ 17 ] CVE-2016-9104

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9104

[ 18 ] CVE-2016-9105

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9105



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-11



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





