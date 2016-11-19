Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <2e1662f4-1a07-892b-8129-eb135dda2560@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3124-1] Firefox vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3124-1

November 19, 2016



firefox vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Firefox could be made to crash or run programs as your login if it

opened a malicious website.



Software Description:

- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser



Details:



Christian Holler, Andrew McCreight, Dan Minor, Tyson Smith, Jon Coppeard,

Jan-Ivar Bruaroey, Jesse Ruderman, Markus Stange, Olli Pettay, Ehsan

Akhgari, Gary Kwong, Tooru Fujisawa, and Randell Jesup discovered multiple

memory safety issues in Firefox. If a user were tricked in to opening a

specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit these to

cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-5289, CVE-2016-5290)



A same-origin policy bypass was discovered with local HTML files in some

circumstances. An attacker could potentially exploit this to obtain

sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5291)



A crash was discovered when parsing URLs in some circumstances. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5292)



A heap buffer-overflow was discovered in Cairo when processing SVG

content. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website,

an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service

via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5296)



An error was discovered in argument length checking in Javascript. If a

user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker

could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via

application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5297)



An integer overflow was discovered in the Expat library. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash. (CVE-2016-9063)



It was discovered that addon updates failed to verify that the addon ID

inside the signed package matched the ID of the addon being updated.

An attacker that could perform a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack could

potentially exploit this to provide malicious addon updates.

(CVE-2016-9064)



A buffer overflow was discovered in nsScriptLoadHandler. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9066)



2 use-after-free bugs were discovered during DOM operations in some

circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website, an attacker could potentially exploit these to cause a denial of

service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9067,

CVE-2016-9069)



A heap use-after-free was discovered during web animations in some

circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of

service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9068)



It was discovered that a page loaded in to the sidebar through a bookmark

could reference a privileged chrome window. An attacker could potentially

exploit this to bypass same origin restrictions. (CVE-2016-9070)



An issue was discovered with Content Security Policy (CSP) in combination

with HTTP to HTTPS redirection. An attacker could potentially exploit this

to verify whether a site is within the user's browsing history.

(CVE-2016-9071)



An issue was discovered with the windows.create() WebExtensions API. If a

user were tricked in to installing a malicious extension, an attacker

could potentially exploit this to escape the WebExtensions sandbox.

(CVE-2016-9073)



It was discovered that WebExtensions can use the mozAddonManager API. An

attacker could potentially exploit this to install additional extensions

without user permission. (CVE-2016-9075)



It was discovered that <select> element dropdown menus can cover location

bar content when e10s is enabled. An attacker could potentially exploit

this to conduct UI spoofing attacks. (CVE-2016-9076)



It was discovered that canvas allows the use of the feDisplacementMap

filter on cross-origin images. An attacker could potentially exploit this

to conduct timing attacks. (CVE-2016-9077)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

firefox 50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

firefox 50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

firefox 50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.2



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

firefox 50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.2



After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3124-1

CVE-2016-5289, CVE-2016-5290, CVE-2016-5291, CVE-2016-5292,

CVE-2016-5296, CVE-2016-5297, CVE-2016-9063, CVE-2016-9064,

CVE-2016-9066, CVE-2016-9067, CVE-2016-9068, CVE-2016-9069,

CVE-2016-9070, CVE-2016-9071, CVE-2016-9073, CVE-2016-9075,

CVE-2016-9076, CVE-2016-9077



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/50.0+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.2







