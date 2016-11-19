|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SSA:2016-323-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 19. November 2016, 10:32
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2016-323-01)
New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.0-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.0-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.1 package:
6b8691d0d493ea4279452badf7482665
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
c80466b09d6311e17fb6c5a524ddf2ef
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
18b29453560670c78143758eb44019b8
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
c3493944e42ffc2ecdd23d2dd3364586
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
ef17b8b85aa4cd2403c486cbdfaab972 xap/mozilla-firefox-50.0-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
1c22e8e0a64bfe31529caaec54c965bb xap/mozilla-firefox-50.0-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|