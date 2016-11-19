Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SSA:2016-323-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Sa, 19. November 2016, 10:32
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  mozilla-firefox (SSA:2016-323-01)

New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
6b8691d0d493ea4279452badf7482665 
 mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
c80466b09d6311e17fb6c5a524ddf2ef 
 mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
18b29453560670c78143758eb44019b8 
 mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
c3493944e42ffc2ecdd23d2dd3364586 
 mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
ef17b8b85aa4cd2403c486cbdfaab972  xap/mozilla-firefox-50.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
1c22e8e0a64bfe31529caaec54c965bb  xap/mozilla-firefox-50.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.5.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

