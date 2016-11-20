Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in policycoreutils



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2702 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2702.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

4cb73ef9bca5376e07c60b7f72244ad75d329509e3d0d6be227537484d112c83

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

03dc5c9243c965ded10046738e4dc9fb8de8e521da9c579aff3f8af9ab0547ef

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

4f47b3bb2226c68d0ec9bf848eb4a20c21b5131a4c994f1239c2f1b9d01b7463

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

9d3bced3df9c93ac3d98476c4878e867ff11338741a845dfaa491aeb1ca83b11

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

ab4eb0e988603b43c572ce415b61235c0e50bdfc6ced12b3d72b995405d5e59a

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

59e72c1869f1066a0521eaca7a89b5e04df0b792e419a3dd9762add6641a1b48

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

aa33f2bf083a1004e68af8996428d7aa1d6beb95fa4406207069a86c9250c3f3

policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

73c3af4a6ddf36c9c7e8bd216f780dba6d9e992d494cec5238c2db7397604881

policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

8d47fc07edd937cc86fe613d2464f95135e06fdd9109b11c5e01f78a39bf3866

policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

399bfc6f336d4c975047c5635c1710d18b334f06fd69316b6a20a24c92e61a67

policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

2b01bb5982f40d7d0ca1ca2eb62dd6370fd275ae3ff474f6e223915e24777b69

policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm







