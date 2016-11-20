Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in policycoreutils
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in policycoreutils
ID: CESA-2016:2702
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 00:22
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2702.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7545

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2702 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2702.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
4cb73ef9bca5376e07c60b7f72244ad75d329509e3d0d6be227537484d112c83 
 policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
03dc5c9243c965ded10046738e4dc9fb8de8e521da9c579aff3f8af9ab0547ef 
 policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
4f47b3bb2226c68d0ec9bf848eb4a20c21b5131a4c994f1239c2f1b9d01b7463 
 policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
9d3bced3df9c93ac3d98476c4878e867ff11338741a845dfaa491aeb1ca83b11 
 policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm
ab4eb0e988603b43c572ce415b61235c0e50bdfc6ced12b3d72b995405d5e59a 
 policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
59e72c1869f1066a0521eaca7a89b5e04df0b792e419a3dd9762add6641a1b48 
 policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
aa33f2bf083a1004e68af8996428d7aa1d6beb95fa4406207069a86c9250c3f3 
 policycoreutils-gui-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
73c3af4a6ddf36c9c7e8bd216f780dba6d9e992d494cec5238c2db7397604881 
 policycoreutils-newrole-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
8d47fc07edd937cc86fe613d2464f95135e06fdd9109b11c5e01f78a39bf3866 
 policycoreutils-python-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
399bfc6f336d4c975047c5635c1710d18b334f06fd69316b6a20a24c92e61a67 
 policycoreutils-sandbox-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
2b01bb5982f40d7d0ca1ca2eb62dd6370fd275ae3ff474f6e223915e24777b69 
 policycoreutils-2.0.83-30.1.el6_8.src.rpm



