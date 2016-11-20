Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nss-util
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in nss-util
ID: CESA-2016:2779
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 00:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5285
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2834
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2779.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8635

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2779 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2779.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
2b1b1266d666edc9b6ea677d418ba62c208ffd52e7033b03887d646a90c22eba 
 nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
708d3fb46db7fdcd5b54b00f28c6ce54ee649b40bc08467e716952559461d836 
 nss-util-devel-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
2b1b1266d666edc9b6ea677d418ba62c208ffd52e7033b03887d646a90c22eba 
 nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
bd859704174322d1260f00a9ce08d7167cba9b8aef3fb6570c2e8c33bb8c7570 
 nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
708d3fb46db7fdcd5b54b00f28c6ce54ee649b40bc08467e716952559461d836 
 nss-util-devel-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
5ceb23fd42db53d9a4a6bb69903ec0e1aa46b0759208e4856a2c8665da2cc94c 
 nss-util-devel-3.21.3-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
cb62c2b82021eb8f1063999fbb99cd30728b289e20e9df943405db1733d7524c 
 nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

