Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nss-util



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2779 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2779.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

2b1b1266d666edc9b6ea677d418ba62c208ffd52e7033b03887d646a90c22eba

nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

708d3fb46db7fdcd5b54b00f28c6ce54ee649b40bc08467e716952559461d836

nss-util-devel-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

2b1b1266d666edc9b6ea677d418ba62c208ffd52e7033b03887d646a90c22eba

nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

bd859704174322d1260f00a9ce08d7167cba9b8aef3fb6570c2e8c33bb8c7570

nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

708d3fb46db7fdcd5b54b00f28c6ce54ee649b40bc08467e716952559461d836

nss-util-devel-3.21.3-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

5ceb23fd42db53d9a4a6bb69903ec0e1aa46b0759208e4856a2c8665da2cc94c

nss-util-devel-3.21.3-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

cb62c2b82021eb8f1063999fbb99cd30728b289e20e9df943405db1733d7524c

nss-util-3.21.3-1.el6_8.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



