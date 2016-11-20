Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2780 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html



i386:

6f8ea3c1c2c98ff3b394ed5c475938eaaf09bc7b1e4ebd631f46c0c5df5572a1

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

6f8ea3c1c2c98ff3b394ed5c475938eaaf09bc7b1e4ebd631f46c0c5df5572a1

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

1805bff9e297af780fdf5d17d151692f85fc8322137d1ea34f484ec93fc68a74

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

02de5a6aa7561441ef80d9f1c1e48df65dfa17d6abfddb9aaca49ecadf40ee7a

firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







