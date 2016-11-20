Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2016:2780
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 00:32
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.5
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2780 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
6f8ea3c1c2c98ff3b394ed5c475938eaaf09bc7b1e4ebd631f46c0c5df5572a1 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
6f8ea3c1c2c98ff3b394ed5c475938eaaf09bc7b1e4ebd631f46c0c5df5572a1 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm
1805bff9e297af780fdf5d17d151692f85fc8322137d1ea34f484ec93fc68a74 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
02de5a6aa7561441ef80d9f1c1e48df65dfa17d6abfddb9aaca49ecadf40ee7a 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

