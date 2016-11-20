Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: CESA-2016:2780
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: So, 20. November 2016, 00:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefox-esr/#firefoxesr45.5
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2780 Critical

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
45518b98b926de390e084b1ce9cbdff859517eb0395e2931ddc48d2334e2343b 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

x86_64:
45518b98b926de390e084b1ce9cbdff859517eb0395e2931ddc48d2334e2343b 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm
647effa2ecd611a9132e85fe2d4644ff3500030071b7cfc5ace6664a6fb3f33d 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
4656f08d90d660755381821fed32778d8ea0135c63c2d218b75fa04b13a2a203 
 firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Li­nu­xCon wird zum Open Sour­ce Sum­mit

4
Goog­le Pixel nutzt ex­t4-Ver­schlüs­selung

3
OpenSu­se Leap 42.2 für Po­wer­PC vor­ge­stellt

0
De­bi­an möch­te seine Com­mu­ni­ty bes­ser ken­nen­ler­nen

7
Oc­ta­ve 4.2.0 er­schie­nen

14
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

22
Mi­cro­soft tritt der Linux Foun­da­ti­on bei

1
Steam­VR für Linux in we­ni­gen Mo­na­ten

58
Open­suse Leap 42.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

16
Aus­blick auf Ubu­ntu 17.04 und dar­über hin­aus
 
Werbung