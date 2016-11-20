Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2780 CriticalUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:45518b98b926de390e084b1ce9cbdff859517eb0395e2931ddc48d2334e2343b firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpmx86_64:45518b98b926de390e084b1ce9cbdff859517eb0395e2931ddc48d2334e2343b firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm647effa2ecd611a9132e85fe2d4644ff3500030071b7cfc5ace6664a6fb3f33d firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:4656f08d90d660755381821fed32778d8ea0135c63c2d218b75fa04b13a2a203 firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm