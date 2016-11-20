Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2780 Critical



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2780.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

45518b98b926de390e084b1ce9cbdff859517eb0395e2931ddc48d2334e2343b

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

45518b98b926de390e084b1ce9cbdff859517eb0395e2931ddc48d2334e2343b

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm

647effa2ecd611a9132e85fe2d4644ff3500030071b7cfc5ace6664a6fb3f33d

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

4656f08d90d660755381821fed32778d8ea0135c63c2d218b75fa04b13a2a203

firefox-45.5.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: JohnnyCentOS



